'l took my 3 kids for an exclusive first look at Bluey’s World in Brisbane.'

For me, it's the episode 'Cricket'.

Specifically, the letter from Rusty's army officer dad (who is deployed overseas) which reads: "But look, as you grow up, you'll face harder things than a cricket ball and you'll have two choices: Back away and get out, or step in front and play a pull shot."

This is his advice for Bluey's cricket-loving friend Rusty, who is scared of a fast-paced ball.

Despite how many times I've watched it, it's still a sucker punch to the guts. I have to bite my lips to suppress a tear. This episode, like so many Bluey episodes, perfectly sums up how a banal game can become an allegory to life and all its challenges.

Watch: Parents and kids alike love Bluey, this is why. Post continues below.

For many millennial parents, the TV show Bluey is the soundtrack of our lives. A tool to quiet overtired kids, a teacher to spark their creativity and knowledge; however, it's also a reminder that childhood is fleeting and parenthood is complex, cup-filling but also full of dualities. And well, if you know, you know.

This is why this Queensland-born TV show about a family of animated Blue Heelers has bewitched the globe. It's now viewed in over 60 countries. In fact it's so popular, according to Nielsen Media Research data, it has been the most watched of any TV show in the US so far this year, racking up 35 billion minutes watched.

And now the Bluey universe has gotten even bigger with Bluey's World opening this week in Brisbane. The 4,000-square-metre custom-built pavilion brings to life the sets, scenes, and characters of the iconic programme to allow visitors to quite literally step into the show for real life.

Here's everything you need to know about a visit to Bluey's World.

Getting to Bluey's World (yes, it's part of the experience).

To get there, we took the famed Brisbane City Cat, that had aptly been renamed a City Dog and painted into a giant Bluey, down the river to Northshore Hamilton. This way of travelling was perfect for the tourist who wants to see the Queensland capital from a different perspective. It also adds to the excitement with the boat staff wearing Bluey and Bingo ears and kids at every bend shouting "I can see it!"

And see it from the water you most certainly can. Situated right by the river, the building plastered with the entire Heeler family is the first thing you see, then the giant words "Bluey's World." I don't think my kids have ever run faster than those 200 metres off the wharf to be first in line at the pavilion.

The City Dog. Image: Supplied.

The Bluey's World Immersive Experience.

Note: This section has spoilers for Bluey World Brisbane. Photos are also prohibited in most areas of Bluey's World.

Once inside, you start at the front of the Heeler's house. And the first thing that wows you is the incredible detail. The trees, the building, the stained-glass bay window, the door, the wheelie bins. You truly do feel like you have stepped into the TV.

You are greeted by a fairy, and that's where the adventure begins. This fairy then leads you through the front door and into the Heeler's living room (once again the details are mind-blowing) where you cast some magic and make an average stone garden gnome, ours was called Tony, come to life. This is where you learn that this episode of Bluey is called "Gnome's Big Day." And next minute you are following this gnome as he explores the Heeler's house in search of Bluey and Bingo, who he has somehow frozen.

They even remembered the wheelie bins. Image: Supplied.

Along the way, you meet beloved characters like Chattermax, Unicorse, Bandit and Chilli. You also visit the girls' bedroom, the playroom with the kiwi-mat, the kitchen with a duck cake cooking in the oven, and the backyard with the iconic poinciana tree.

Kids are invited to interact with the gnome and help him complete tasks on his quest to find and unfreeze Bluey and Bingo. Along the way, you play games like "Keepy Uppy," "Magic Xylophone," and "Dance Mode."

For many, Bluey is so popular because it doesn't shy away from the light and shade of life. It's nice to see that Bluey's World is the same. There is a moment where the gnome doesn't think he'll ever be able to save Bluey and Bingo and feels disheartened. At this point, the words of Chilli pick him back up again, teaching him (and the listening kids) that it's okay to be sad but you can always keep going.

The poinciana tree!! The duck cake!! Image: Supplied.

My favourite set was the creek. Leaving the Heeler's backyard, you step into this animated oasis where projected on the ground is running water with fish, turtles, and tadpoles popping up under feet. Lizards and wallabies peer at you on rocks and bushy scrubs, while tree canopy covers your head.

So does Tony the gnome find Bluey and Bingo? Well, I won't ruin the ending...

What's the best age for children to visit Bluey World?

I took my three sons — Theodore is seven, Oskar is six, and August is two — and I was impressed at how the experience managed to cater to all of them. The older two boys, who are both really confident to talk and good at following direction, were able to interact with Tony and contribute to the adventure. They got more out of it than the two-year-old. However, while August mightn't have paid attention to everything, he was able to follow along and play at his own pace. The playroom and outdoor area were particularly great at being able to cater to a range of ages with a large range of activities. There is also a game of "Dance Mode" that was super cute to watch all the kids' dance moves.

The whole experience goes for 60 minutes, and everyone's attention was easily held through that time. In fact, it could have actually been longer.

This two-year-old had a great time. Image: Supplied.

The neighbourhood and the food.

Once the immersive experience is over, you head into the neighbourhood. Here is a playground, Alfie's Gift Shop, and food options taken directly from the show, so there is Golden Crown Takeaway and Pizza Girls. There is also a cafe and ice cream shop.

Often food at theme parks can be greasy fast food and sad sandwiches, but not here. The food is actually worth spending some cash on, especially as it adds to the Heeler experience. Spring rolls are found in Golden Crown Takeaway containers that are printed with scenes from 'Takeaway', while the margarita pizza I had was in a box labelled Pizza Girls (from the episode of the same name that sees Bluey, Bingo, Muffin, and Socks create a pizza delivery business).

Pizza from Pizza Girls. Image: Supplied.

Bluey boxes are also available which include a sandwich (vegemite, chicken or ham and cheese), an apple, a drink, and a cupcake. The ice creams are also so cute with some in the shape of paw prints. Every detail is an easter egg to the show. The salad is called "Bingo's capsicum salad" while the bowl of fruit is labelled "Fruitbat salad."

There are also plenty of tables and benches so kids can play in the gated-off playground while you enjoy a coffee.

Tips to make it the best day ever.

If you have the time, taking the City Dog is absolutely worth it. We got on at the Howard Smith Wharves and parked in a parking station there. The journey is around 30 minutes and was perfect on the way home for our worn-out two-year-old to nap in the pram.

Prams are not allowed in the experience. There is a pram parking station but if you do have a child who likes to be carried or an infant, consider bringing a carrier.

While lots of Bluey episodes feature throughout the experience, I'd suggest bingeing "The Creek," "Duck Cake," "Unicorse," "Bad Mood," "Born Yesterday," "Chattermax," "The Quiet Game," "Magic Xylophone," and "Cubby" with your kids beforehand to really look like a know-it-all.

The food available is great and part of the Bluey world but can be costly, so to save on cash, pack lunch or snacks and head to the playground after the experience for a bite to eat.

Be prepared that there is a very tempting merchandise store "Alfie's Gift Shop" which is the only stockist, at this point, of Floppy, Jeremy, Hecuba, and Longdog plush toys. Be prepared for little eyes staring up at you asking for something.

The food was good. Image: Supplied.

Is Bluey World worth it?

The joy of the day is about truly embracing the world. Watching the squeals of delight, savouring the little eyes staring up in awe. This world found on Brisbane river's foreshores is a place where magic and innocence collide to bring to life a show that touches so many around the world. While you and the kids are bound to leave tired, you'll also leave with Chilli Heeler's words ruminating in your mind: "The world's a magical place."

General admission to Bluey World is $64.90, and children over two must have a ticket. When buying, you purchase for a specific time slot, so it's encouraged to buy a ticket beforehand.

The icons themselves Bingo and Bluey. Image: Supplied.

Eliza travelled as a guest of Queensland Australia. All opinions in this article are the author's own.

Featured Image: Supplied.