From bleeding gums to growing feet: 7 unexpected things that happen to your body during pregnancy.

Along with swollen ankles, fatigue and the feeling like you're on a catamaran with a hangover 24/7, apparently there's lots and lots of other fun stuff that happens when you're pregnant that no one tells you about.

Why? Don't know. Just for the lols, I guess. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Sure - you'll get tender boobs. Your fingers will swell up. You might start snoring. Score some pigmentation. Chapped lips. Maybe a couple of skin tags. (Cute!).

But thanks to your whacky pregnancy hormones, there are some ~other~ weird side effects no one really talks about. And they're things you should definitely know about, cos some of them can really mess s**t up.

Here are 7 unexpected things that happen to your body when pregnant.

Pregnancy Symptom #1: Bleeding gums.

This sounds 11/10 scary, but don't worry - it's pretty common to experience bleeding gums when you're pregnant. You'll most likely notice it when you brush your teeth.

"The changes in hormone (progesterone) levels during pregnancy can cause different bacteria growth in the mouth," explains Dr Aodhan Docherty from About Smiles.

"This results in gums becoming really inflamed. Even people with good oral hygiene health can show signs of gingivitis and bleeding gums."

Dr Docherty said this usually reduces after the pregnancy when the hormones go back to normal. In the meantime, though, make sure you're keeping your oral health in check so you don't get any issues down the track.

"We encourage people to come in a little more often for check-ups when pregnant. Instead of every six months, we like to see pregnant women every four months, as this helps keep on top of gingivitis and help reduce it," said Dr Docherty.

"We also encourage pregnant mothers to keep up with regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing at home to make sure there is minimal plaque and food on the teeth."

Pregnancy Symptom #2: Tooth wear and decay.

Did someone say more teeth issues? Hooray!

According to Dr Docherty, pregnant women are also at higher risk of tooth decay due to a combination of morning sickness (hey, gastric acids!) and sugary cravings.

"A lot of pregnant women will experience morning sickness and having cravings for things with sugars, and might not be brushing as well. This can result in both tooth wear and decay."

So, yeah - brush up.

Pregnancy Symptom #3: Excess saliva.

Apparently this is a common thing that happens!

It's a condition called ptyalism (just a fancy sounding word for excessive saliva), and it's basically when pregnant women have an excessive amount of saliva in their mouths - especially in the first trimester.

It's usually common in pregnant women who are suffering from extreme nausea and morning sickness (called hyperemesis gravidarum). While the exact cause of ptyalism during pregnancy isn't clear, those nasty ass changing hormones are thought to be the main contributor.

And we're not just talking about a lil bit of extra spit in your mouth, btw. Research said symptoms of ptyalism include saliva volumes of up to two litres per day.

That's a TON of spit, friend.

Pregnancy Symptom #4: Acne and breakouts.

While most people expect pregnancy will grant them with clear, glowy skin... this isn't always the case. For some poor lambs out there, pregnancy can make your skin take a turn for the worst.

If you're suddenly struggling with deep cystic spots and pimples, you can thank ol' mate progesterone. This hormone causes the glands to produce more oil, clogging up your pores and causing your skin to freak out.

The most annoying part? Your hands are tied when it comes to treating pregnancy acne - cause there are a number of ingredients you can't use.

But all is not lost, friend! Check in with a dermatologist or skin expert and they'll be able to help advise on your treatment options.

Pregnancy Symptom #5: Feeling nauseous because you're hungry.

We've all heard of certain foods or smells triggering morning sickness, but is it also possible to experience morning sickness as the result of an empty stomach? You betcha.

Research suggests that expectant mums who are dealing with morning sickness should try to make sure their stomach isn't empty.

If you're pregnant and feel nauseous whenever you haven't eaten in a while, it's recommended to eat small meals every few hours and snack on high-protein foods between meals.

What a time.

Pregnancy Symptom #6: Weird and super realistic dreams.

Why are you suddenly dreaming about talking animals and other people having sex?

If you've had some real doozies when it comes to weird pregnancy dreams - don't worry, it's not just you.

Those sneaky hormonal changes - specifically, progesterone and estrogen surges - don't disappear when you sleep. Meaning? They can make you more emotional while you're awake OR asleep, causing your dreams to be more realistic and f**ked up.

Especially when you're getting up to go to the bathroom every three seconds. Cause y'see, if you're awakened during the REM stage of sleep (when dreams occur) or just afterward, you're a lot more likely to remember your dreams - so they'll be more vivid and real.

Pregnancy Symptom #7: Growing feet.

It's true, you guys! Some people experience growing feet during pregnancy.

Some research has suggested that this is because you produce a hormone relaxin, which loosens your pelvic joints and the ligaments in your feet, allowing them to stretch. Other research has shown that there is a permanent loss of arch height due to the increased pressure on your foot arches.

A study conducted by the American Journal of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation found that in the majority of pregnant women (60 per cent to 70 per cent), their feet became wider and longer.

So, maybe hold off on buying yourself some fancy new shoes pre-pregnancy.

