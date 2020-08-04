In 2010, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were cast as love interests in the superhero film, The Green Lantern. At the time, Reynolds was married to actress Scarlett Johansson, while Lively was in a relationship with her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.

Ten years later, Lively and Reynolds have been married for eight years and live a relatively private life with their three daughters.

After filming The Green Lantern together, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close friends. Reynolds had just finalised his divorce, and the two went on a double date. But... not with each other.

"We were buddies then," Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show. "I remember it was funny because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single. We went on a double date. She was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl."

"That was the most awkward date because we were just like fireworks coming across," he continued.

"It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends."

It was during a dinner at a New York City restaurant when the friendship turned into romance.

"We were hanging out at this little restaurant in Tribeca that's open really late, and this song came on and I was just like, 'Want to dance?'" Reynolds shared.

"No one was in there, so it was just totally empty. And it was just one of those moments where halfway through the dance, it was like, 'Oh, I think I just crossed a line.' And then I walked her home. And, uh, you know, I don't really need to go into what happened after that," he said.

By the end of 2011, the couple were officially dating. And less than a year later, they wed at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The intimate ceremony was attended by 35 guests, including Lively's The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, as well as Lively's self-confessed 'idol' Martha Stewart who helped plan the special day.

While at the time the couple didn't think much about marrying on a plantation, they have since regretted the decision.

"It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for," Reynolds told Fast Company this week. "It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.

"Years ago we got married again at home - but shame works in weird ways. A giant f*cking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f*ck up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end," he continued.

Three years after they married, Lively gave birth to their first daughter James in December 2014.

"I've always wanted a big family," Lively told Allure in 2012. "Oh, I'd love 30 if I could."

"I'm not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life. I couldn't even believe it," Reynolds told David Letterman in a 2015 interview.

Two years later, their second daughter Inez was born in September 2016. And three years after that, they welcomed Betty in October 2019.

"It's like going from two to 3,000," Lively told E! Online when discussing the difference between having two children and three.

"I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered, and it's a lot.

"People say going from two to three, it's the same, you know, it's kind of easy - those people do not have three kids."

When asked about raising three girls, Reynolds had nothing but positive things to say.

"I kind of like my life," he told Extra. "I’m really sort of into my children, which I know isn’t popular to say."

When it comes to their children, both Reynolds and Lively are notoriously private.

Neither has shared their children's birthdays, there are almost no photos of them and with their third child Betty, it was only when discussing the importance of voting in Canada (Reynolds' home country) that they revealed the child's sex for the first time.

And if you didn't know already, Reynolds is quite the prankster.

Every year, for Lively's birthday he chooses less than flattering photos to post on social media, in what seems to be an inside joke the couple share.

"All day long we joke around with each other because that's my best friend," she added when speaking to UsWeekly.

