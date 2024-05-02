Every single look Blake Lively has ever worn to the Met Gala.

There are a few celebrities that spring to mind when thinking about Met Gala fashion. There’s Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively. From her first appearance in 2008 wearing Ralph Lauren to her post-baby return in Versace and Louboutin, the Gossip Girl star has consistently brought her A-game to the Met Gala red carpet. Ahead of this year's Met Gala on May 7 Australian time, let’s take a look back at every outfit she's ever worn. But first, watch the wildest Met Gala looks of all time. Post continues below.

Video via Mamamia.

2008.

For Lively's first-ever Met Gala, she opted for a black, form-fitting dress from Ralph Lauren's 40th-anniversary collection.

2009.

As you keep scrolling, you'll notice Lively's love affair with Versace. It started in 2009 when she wore a cobalt blue dress of theirs with a thigh-high slit.

2010.

In 2010, the actress wore a micro-mini dress by Marchesa (despite the Met Gala being a black-tie affair).

2011.

2011 was the year Lively became the face of Chanel, so it makes sense she wore the brand to the Met Gala. This embellished naked dress was designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld and closely resembled a sari.

2013.

Lively is no stranger to the fit and flare, but this one by Gucci put all other mermaid gowns to shame. The tattered and intricately deconstructed design was edgy and punk, and despite being her regular silhouette, the star still stood out.

2014.

In 2014, Lively channelled an Old Hollywood starlet. Once again, she went with Gucci and was perfectly on theme for that year's exhibition, "Charles James: Beyond Fashion".

2016.

While this strapless Burberry gown didn't fit the night's theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," there's no denying it was a memorable look.

The cape cascading down the steps was a stunning touch, and according to the brand, she helped design the gown herself.

2017.

Once again, Lively stuck with what she knows best: Beading, feathers and figure-hugging. This Versace number had it all, and she matched the carpet perfectly.

2018.

This. This is the look that lives rent-free in all our heads. By 2018, Versace seemed to be Lively's go-to, and this dramatic gown reportedly took over 600 hours to create. We all thought Lively wouldn't be able to top this look, but she proved us wrong in 2022...

2022.

2022 was the year Lively co-chaired the Met Gala, so it's no surprise that she showed UP on the night. Collaborating with Versace for the fourth time, the It Ends With Us star paid tribute to famous New York landmarks such as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.

We can't wait to see what she wears next.

