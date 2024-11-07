'I just found out why we really shouldn't be using a black spatula.'

That trusty black spatula sitting in your kitchen drawer might be your go-to utensil for flipping pancakes and scrambling eggs, but recent research suggests it could be serving up more than just your morning breakfast.

Scientists have discovered that black plastic kitchen utensils, including your favourite spatula, may be harbouring dangerous toxic chemicals that could be leaching into your food.

In a ground-breaking study published in the journal Chemosphere, researchers tested various household items made from black plastic. They found alarming levels of toxic flame retardants — chemicals that have been linked to cancer, neurological damage, and hormone disruption.

The culprit? It turns out that many black plastic kitchen items are manufactured using recycled materials from electronic waste, such as old computers, phones, and television casings.

"We suspected that flame retardants were contaminating household products through electronic waste recycling and creating unexpected exposures," one of the report's authors, Megan Liu told Live Science.

Image: Credit

The highest concentrations were found in everyday items like spatulas and food containers, with some samples containing levels up to a whopping 30 times higher than government safety standards.

While recycling is generally a positive environmental practice, in this case, it could be introducing harmful chemicals into our kitchens.

Why should you get rid of your black spatula?

The primary concern with black spatulas lies in their chemical composition. These utensils often contain high concentrations of toxic flame retardants, including decabromodiphenyl ether (decaBDE), a chemical that has been banned by the EPA due to its link to cancer.

When these utensils come into contact with hot food or are exposed to high temperatures during cooking, there's a risk that these harmful chemicals could leach into your meals.

What is the problem with black plastic?

Black plastic poses several significant issues. First, it frequently contains heavy metals such as cadmium, mercury, and lead, along with phthalates and flame retardants — all known carcinogens that can cause serious developmental and reproductive damage.

Additionally, because black plastic is often sourced from recycled electronic products, it typically contains higher concentrations of toxic chemicals than other types of plastic.

What is the safest spatula to use?

When it comes to safe alternatives, several materials stand out as superior options:

Stainless Steel: This is one of the safest choices, as it's inert and won't harm you. Look for 18/10 or 18/8 stainless steel for the best quality.

Wood: Natural wood spatulas, particularly those made from teak, olive, or acacia wood, offer excellent safety and durability. Wood has natural antiseptic properties and, when properly cared for, is more hygienic than plastic.

Bamboo: This sustainable option is naturally antibacterial and safe for cooking, provided it's made from solid bamboo rather than composite materials.

Silicone: High-quality, food-grade silicone utensils are considered safe alternatives, though ensure you're purchasing from reputable manufacturers.

Image: Getty

Why can't you recycle black plastic?

Black plastic presents a unique recycling challenge. The issue lies in the sorting technology used at recycling facilities.

These facilities use Near Infrared (NIR) technology to sort different types of plastics, but black plastic contains a pigment called carbon black that absorbs infrared light, making it invisible to sorting machines.

According to Beyond Plastics, just 15 per cent of black plastics end up in recycling. Due to the lack of black plastic, demand is met with e-waste, such as discarded electronics. Hence, why the issue with the toxic flame retardants exists.

As a result of being difficult to recycle, many black plastic items end up in landfills or contaminate other recyclable materials.

What should you do with black plastic items?

If you're ready to part with your black plastic kitchen items, you're probably best to throw them in the bin. We know, it hurts.

It is worth contacting your local waste removal services to check if they have an alternate process for recycling black plastics.

According to Beyond Plastics, getting rid of our black plastic is key, as well as avoiding microwaving anything in black plastic and opting for glass, ceramic or metal storage containers within the home.

By choosing safer alternatives, you're not only protecting your health but also contributing to a more sustainable and less toxic future for our kitchens.

Feature Image: Getty.