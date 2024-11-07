'I just found out why we really shouldn't be using a black spatula.'

That trusty black spatula sitting in your kitchen drawer might be your go-to utensil for flipping pancakes and scrambling eggs, but recent research suggests it could be serving up more than just your morning breakfast.

Scientists have discovered that black plastic kitchen utensils, including your favourite spatula, may be harbouring dangerous toxic chemicals that could be leaching into your food.

In a ground-breaking study published in the journal Chemosphere, researchers tested various household items made from black plastic. They found alarming levels of toxic flame retardants — chemicals that have been linked to cancer, neurological damage, and hormone disruption.

The culprit? It turns out that many black plastic kitchen items are manufactured using recycled materials from electronic waste, such as old computers, phones, and television casings.

"We suspected that flame retardants were contaminating household products through electronic waste recycling and creating unexpected exposures," one of the report's authors, Megan Liu told Live Science.

