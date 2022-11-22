Exactly what to buy now in the Black Friday sales, according to our fashion and lifestyle team.

Prepare your wallets and hold your calls, because the biggest sale of the year is here: Black Friday.

Taking place annually on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, this year’s Black Friday falls on November 25, and has morphed into a four-day mega sale event that leads into Cyber Monday on November 28.

Every year Black Friday gets bigger, with more and more brands getting involved and going on sale before the official start date.

Yep, most brands have already started slashing prices, as you've probably seen.

With an overwhelming amount of products heavily discounted, Mamamia's lifestyle team have stepped in to help you navigate the sales: we've listed our top shopping picks, as well as all the brands involved across the major categories.

Happy shopping!

Fashion.

Aere Tiered Linen Midi Dress, was $170, now $119.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.