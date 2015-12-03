The beautiful birthday cake post being shared around the world.

It’s the birthday cake that has been shared over 131,000 times.

Lisa Sarber Aldrich from Michigan USA went to the bakery on the weekend. It was a loved one’s birthday so she was there to pick up a cake. She selected the perfect pastry and asked one of the bakery employees to write a birthday message on the cake in icing.

The employee obliged and returned with the freshly iced cake. “I looked her in the eye and said thank you,” Aldrich posted on Facebook. And then she looked down.

The design on the cake wasn’t what she expected.

Aldrich wasn’t too fazed: “I nervously laughed and headed to check out — it didn’t really matter to me that it looked so bad — I thought people would think it was funny.” But the bakery employees didn’t find it very funny. In fact, they called over their managers to inspect the cake.

“To my surprise,” Aldrich posted, “after they discussed it, one cashier put her arm on my shoulder and said ‘the girl who wrote that has Autism. Thank you for smiling and thanking her’.” The employee wasn’t supposed to be writing on the cakes. “You probably made her day,” he said.

Aldrich shared her story on Facebook.

It’s lovely, no doubt, and Lisa Aldrich is right. Kindess does go a long way. And this act of kindness went a lot further than she expected!

The post has now been shared over 131,146 times.

She took to Facebook again today to share her delight at how quickly (and how far) her post had spread. “So… my cake story has over 100 shares,” she said. “Didn’t expect that! I feel humbled and blessed! I’m also a little sad that being nice seems so rare, and people are pleasantly surprised by niceness.”