When Zubeyda was turned away from hospital, her sister intervened. It saved her baby's life.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week we speak to Melbourne’s Zubeyda Ahmed, mum to one-year-old daughter Izumi.

This post deals with postnatal depression and miscarriage, and might be triggering for some readers.

It was late 2019 when Zubeyda Ahmed moved back home to Australia from Detroit.

Her husband Coby stayed behind in the States.

Zubeyda was pregnant with the couple’s first child, and a month after arriving back in Australia, she went for an ultrasound.

“They told me that I had an issue,” Zubeyda says.

“I was in the waiting bay for two hours and I was like, ‘What’s wrong? Just tell me.’ They told me I had to go to hospital right away because my cervix was open. At the time, my baby was 19 weeks, so there was no way for her to survive.”

At the hospital, Zubeyda was examined and was told she could have surgery to close her cervix with a stitch.

“I was like, ‘Surgery, what?’ I didn’t even get a chance to tell my friends at home and abroad that I was pregnant.

“It was during the bushfires. I was like, ‘The world’s ending, there’s smoke outside and I’m undergoing surgery.’”

Zubeyda spent a week in a hospital bed after the surgery. She was told to go home but to return immediately if she was bleeding.

“They kept pushing me to get off the bed, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel good about this, I really don’t.’ When I went home to my brother’s house, the same day, I bled profusely, and I looked at my sister Habiba and I said, ‘I have to go.’ I was 30 minutes away from the hospital and I was stuck in traffic and I was traumatised.”

At the hospital, Zubeyda was told by the obstetrician that her cervix was still intact and she could go home. So Habiba took her home, but she started bleeding profusely again.