'One thing that keeps me up at night is thinking about if the kids aren't getting enough iron or vitamins in their diet.’ Here's what you should try.

“Are the kids getting enough of the good stuff in their diet?”

It’s certainly a thought that runs through my head some nights (especially after one of my, ahem, famous freezer raid special dinners).

And while there may be plenty of other concerns that keep me up at night, keeping my growing brood happy and healthy is definitely up there and should probably take precedence over mulling over if I've locked all the windows and if it’s red or yellow bin night.

As a mum of 3 kids who seem to start the school week at one size and end it somehow taller (and hungrier), food is always a hot topic of conversation around these parts.

And while I am extremely fortunate to have healthy kids who are generally good eaters, life is busy and sometimes, our meal plan flies out the window in the face of the general weekly chaos.

Here’s what I have been trying to ensure my kids are getting the nutrients they need (and giving myself a bunch of mum points in the process).

1. Choosing veggies over fruit where we can

My kids LOVE fruit. They would live off bananas, apples, berries and mandarins if I let them.

And while this is awesome, it means that the humble vegetable sometimes plays second fiddle (not to mention the second mortgage I am going to need to take out on the house to keep us in fruit with the amount they eat).

One thing we’ve tried lately is swapping out fruit for favoured veggies when and where we can.

Generally, that means crunch and sip/Kindy lunchboxes are heavy on the veggies and a little lighter on the fruit and that before and after dinner snacks are from the carrot, cucumber and corn family.

It gets us closer to our five-a-day without any extra effort which is always a win.

2. Introducing a supplement

While I may be an old-hand at the supplement game, my kids have never really dabbled.

As they’ve gotten older however, and their energy requirements increased, I have been keen for their intake of key nutrients, especially iron to increase.

Easier said than done as it can be tricky through diet alone, plus the logistics of keeping track of their dosing through food has always defeated us.

Tablets are a complete no-go with trying to get the kids swallow them (I've tried crushing them into food, but they always catch me in the act), and other options have never really floated our boat. Fortunately, we discovered Aussie owned Bioglan Iron and B Vitamins Liquid Tonic, and they've worked a treat for us.