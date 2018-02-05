Bindi Irwin just found emotional footage of her dad sharing his hopes for his children.

Bindi Irwin has posted a beautiful tribute to her late father Steve on Instagram, and it’s heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time.

The 19-year-old conservationist has shared video footage of her dad speaking about his children, which she says she’s only recently seen.

“My first time watching this footage was only a few days ago,” Irwin says on the post.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to describe the amount of emotion in my heart once the video ended. My dad. My superhero.”

All little girls think their dads are superheroes, but the bond between Irwin and her father has always captured Australia’s heart, especially as Irwin pays regular tribute to an exceptional father who was taken far too soon.

Bindi was just eight years old, and her brother, Robert, just two, when the wildlife warrior died almost twelve years ago, at age 44. Irwin died on 4 September, 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming an underwater documentary.

Irwin ends the post with a vow to her dad, “I promise to do my best to make you proud and ensure your legacy lives on forever”.

In the short clip, Steve is being interviewed.

“Is there anything in this world that would want to make me give away what I’m doing now, ” Irwin begins, repeating the question that’s just been put to him.

“Yes there is. When my children can take the football that I call wildlife conservation and run it up. When they’re ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside. And I guarantee you it’ll be the proudest moment of my life. And my job will be done.”

Tearing up, The Croc Hunter continues, “Then and only then will I know that I have achieved my ultimate goal, to be able to stand aside, and let them run up my mission”.

What a man, and what a father.

He continues to live through Irwin’s regular Instagram posts which show she’s always thinking about the man whose impact on her, and the world, will never fade.