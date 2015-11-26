Crikey! She's all grown up! Let's take a look at Bindi Irwin through the years.

Bindi Irwin has been in the public eye since she was just a few months old.

We saw her in her first khakis, cried with her when she lost her father at just eight-years-old and yesterday we cheered her along as she took home the mirror ball in the Dancing with Stars finale.

In case you missed it, you can watch the final moments of the show here:

The 17-year-old has always been an animal lover (she is named after a crocodile and a dog after all) and she has inherited her dad Steve’s passion for wildlife and conservation.

At just nine, she was appearing on chat shows in the US. She then launched her on clothing range, CDs and DVDs, all the while performing with her troupe the Jungle Girls.

In 2008 she won a Logie.

A lot has happened and we’ve put together a short gallery of Bindi through the years (via her Instagram).

No wonder she is bloody exhausted.

We’re glad she is taking a well-deserved rest, but we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next.