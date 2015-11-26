News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Crikey! She's all grown up! Let's take a look at Bindi Irwin through the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bindi Irwin has been in the public eye since she was just a few months old.

We saw her in her first khakis, cried with her when she lost her father at just eight-years-old and yesterday we cheered her along as she took home the mirror ball in the Dancing with Stars finale.

In case you missed it, you can watch the final moments of the show here:

The 17-year-old has always been an animal lover (she is named after a crocodile and a dog after all) and she has inherited her dad Steve’s passion for wildlife and conservation.

At just nine, she was appearing on chat shows in the US. She then launched her on clothing range, CDs and DVDs, all the while performing with her troupe the Jungle Girls.

In 2008 she won a Logie.

A lot has happened and we’ve put together a short gallery of Bindi through the years (via her Instagram).

No wonder she is bloody exhausted.

We’re glad she is taking a well-deserved rest, but we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended