Bindi Irwin has grown up in the public eye. For 10 years, she's been in 'insurmountable pain'.

Bindi Irwin has opened up about a decade of pain she has experienced while battling endometriosis.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 24-year-old explained that "trying to remain a positive person and hide the pain has been a very long road" and she's decided to share her health journey to help other women.

"For 10 years I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea," she wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital bed.

"These last 10 years have included many tests, doctor's visits, scans, etc. A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain."

Bindi said a friend eventually helped her find answers, and she later decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

"Going in for surgery was scary, but I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she shared.

"To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, and a chocolate cyst."

After the surgery, her doctor asked her, "How did you live with this much pain?"

"Validation for years of pain is indescribable," she explained.

The mother-of-one thanked her family and friends who have supported her over the past 10 years and encouraged her to find answers when she thought she'd "never climb out".

"I'm on the road to recovery and the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages, and absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter and family.

"Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case."

Bindi went on to call her daughter, Grace Warrior, a "miracle".

"Please be gentle and pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter."

"I'm aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this and is quietly dealing with pain and no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real and you deserve help. Keep searching for answers," she concluded the post.

After sharing the post on Instagram, friends and family were quick to show their love and support.

"You are the strongest, toughest person I know. I love you and I’m so excited for this new chapter of life," wrote her husband Chandler Powell.

Her brother, Robert Irwin, commented, "You are amazing. Not only for your strength battling through this physical and mental turmoil but also for having the bravery to share your journey with the world to help other women who are suffering. You’re me hero, Bindi!"

Feature Image: Instagram/@bindisueirwin.