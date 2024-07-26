The leaked audio Billy Ray Cyrus doesn't want you to hear.

Bill Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce is getting uglier by the day.

On top of the court dramas and back-and-forth feud via their respective legal teams, now an audio clip of Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose (real name Johanna Rosie Hodges) arguing has leaked online.

In leaked audio obtained by the Daily Mail, the famous father of Miley Cyrus is heard belittling and throwing insults at his then-wife, Firerose. "I don't think you're real smart, I've changed my mind on that s**t. What I think you are is a selfish f***ing b**ch. That's what you are," he's heard shouting.

The argument appears to have arisen from Billy Ray running late for a show.

"If you had just left it the f**k alone, now I'm really f**king p***ed, once again showing you will not listen," he yells. "I don't know who the f**k you think you are, but you will not listen…this ain't about nothing this is about you being a selfish f**king b***h."

As Firerose requests that her husband 'please stop shouting' at her, he replies "This would not be happening if you had just shut your f**king mouth. Look what a f**king mess you've made. What a dumb ass [you are]."

Along with the verbal abuse that is flung at Firerose, Daily Mail claims he also took aim at his daughter Miley Cyrus in the rant. "Everyone knows that devil's a skank," he states during the recording.

Since the recording was published, the country singer has defended his harsh words in an Instagram Story. "Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realising something was wrong," he wrote. "She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court."

In a statement to ET, Billy Ray's divorce lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley, have accused Firerose of leaking the audio to the Daily Mail.

The attorneys claim Firerose "is the person who made the recording without telling Mr. Cyrus that she was recording him.

"Of course, she was intentionally on her best behavior since she knew the recording was being made," they stated.

"If Mr. Cyrus was truly the person that Ms. Hodges desires the court of public opinion to believe with the release of her one-sided recording, then it is mindboggling to try and explain why Ms. Hodges begged to return to live with him and for Mr. Cyrus to give her a chance to 'explain everything' after he filed to annul or dissolve their marriage."

The couple during happier times. Image: Instagram/@billyraycyrus.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer first filed for divorce from Firerose in May after less than a year of marriage. In the court document, Billy Ray cited "inappropriate marital conduct" and requested an annulment on the grounds that the "marriage was obtained by fraud."

In the weeks since the filing, Firerose accused him of domestic abuse, which he has since denied and claimed in court documents that Firerose was physical, emotional and verbally abusive.

Billy Ray and Firerose got married on October 10, 2023 after getting engaged in August 2022.

Billy Ray was previously married to Tish Cyrus with the couple divorcing in April 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage. Billy Ray and Tish share three children together — Miley, Braison and Noah — along with Tish's children from a different father, Brandi and Trace.

Feature image: Instagram/@billyraycyrus.