Fraud claims and inappropriate marital conduct: Why Billy Ray Cyrus is divorcing his Australian wife.

This famous father, once again, has an achy breaky heart after it's been revealed that Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his Australian wife Firerose after seven months of marriage.

The country singing duo got married in October 2023, but the 62-year-old country star has already filed for divorce from the 34-year-old singer, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges.

And it sounds messy. As messy as a celebrity divorce can get.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Billy Ray lists the reasons for the decision, citing irreconcilable differences but also noting "inappropriate marital conduct." Even more intriguing, Cyrus has requested that the court grant him an annulment as he's claimed the marriage was obtained by fraud.

Oop.

The father of Miley Cyrus has also given Firerose her marching orders to move out of their shared home. He only gave the Australian singer two days to vacate, adding he would contribute $500 per night ($750 AUD) for ten days before paying Firerose $5,000 per month ($7,500 AUD) for housing for another 90 days, or until the divorce is finalised.

Cyrus and Firerose haven't spoken out publicly about the end of their marriage but they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@firerose.

Billy Ray and Firerose reconnected when collaborating on music in July 2021, but at the time he was still married to Tish Cyrus. They first met when a teenage Firerose auditioned for the Hannah Montana series so... errr, let that sink in.

"She told me she'd had an audition and I said, ‘Well, I'm sure you got the job.’," Billy Ray recalled to People.

In April 2022, Tish and Billy Ray confirmed their divorce and by October of that same year, Billy Ray and Firerose announced they were engaged and got married a year later in October 2023.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

Billy Ray and Tish were married for more than 28 years. The ex-spouses share five children together: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison.

In August 2023, Tish got remarried to Dominic Purcell, but her children, Noah and Braison, didn't attend.

Feature image: Instagram/@firerose.