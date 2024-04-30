Billie Eilish has announced her massive Australia tour. Here's everything you need to know.

Billie Eilish has announced a tour to support her upcoming album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — and she's bringing it to Australia.

The 22-year-old pop star announced the news on April 30, uploading the tour poster which included a mammoth lineup of shows, including 12 in Australia. This is her first trip back following Happier Than Ever: The World Tour in September 2022.

From ticket sales to dates, here's everything you need to know about the Australian leg of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: The Tour.

What are the tour dates for Billie Eilish's Australia tour?

Brisbane, Australia.

Brisbane Entertainment Centre: February 18, 19, 21, 22, 24, 2025.

Sydney, Australia.

Qudos Bank Arena: February 24, 25, 27, 28, 2025.

Melbourne, Australia.

Rod Laver Arena: March 4, 5, 7, 8, 2025.

The shows are all-ages and will be Eilish's only Australian tour dates in 2025.

When is the pre-sale for Billie Eilish's Australia tour?

American Express Members pre-sale: May 1-2, 2024.

Frontier Member pre-sale: May 2-3, 2024.

Live Nation pre-sale: May 2-3, 2024.

Vodafone pre-sale: May 2-3, 2024.

When are general public tickets on sale?

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 3, 2024, at staggered times.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so fans should secure their tickets during the pre-sales or general on-sale.

For her last Australian tour, general admission tickets were around $180, with tiered seating ranging from $120-250. Ticket prices are expected to be higher than her Happier Than Ever: The World Tour.

Hit Me Hard and Soft set list.

While the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: The Tour set list has not yet been announced, it will likely include tracks from her upcoming album and some of her older hits, including 'Ocean Eyes' and 'Bad Guy'.

Feature image: Getty.