Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died, aged 44.

Ensa Cosby, the daughter of comedian and alleged rapist Bill Cosby, has reportedly died at the age of 44.

“Please keep the Cosby family in your prayers and give them peace at this time,” a spokesperson for the family, Andrew Wyatt, told New York Daily News.

The story was first reported by TMZ, which said Ensa died in Massachusetts on Friday and the cause of death is still unknown.

It’s reported she had recurring health problems and, according to TMZ, she was in line for a kidney transplant.

Ensa resolutely stood by her father during the last four years, even as allegations of rape and sexual misconduct rained down upon the now-80-year-old.

Cosby was accused by more than 50 women and the allegations against him included rape, drug facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery and child sexual abuse.

Last year, Ensa along with her two sisters Erinn and Evin, released a statement via Michael Smerconish’s Sirius XM show saying their father had been “publicly lynched”.

"My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others," Ensa said at the time.

"I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him, and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal."

Cosby and his wife Camille also lost their 27-year-old son, Ennis, in 1997. Ennis was murdered during a failed robbery attempt, CBS reports.

The pair had five children together.