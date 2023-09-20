A compelling theory on why Bijou Phillips waited until now to file for divorce from Danny Masterson.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' marriage was a united one — for better or for worse.

But on Wednesday, the disgraced actor's wife ended their marriage following a public court trial, where Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in his Hollywood home two decades ago.

Following the news, a compelling theory has emerged that could explain why Phillips chose now to divorce her husband, after standing by him despite heavy criticism.

Masterson, 47, and Phillips, 43, were married for nearly 12 years, having tied the knot in October 2011. They share a 9-year-old daughter, Fianna Francis.

Phillips' legal attorney, Peter A. Lauzon told TMZ, "[Bijou Phillips] has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time," adding that their daughter remains her priority.

Phillips was loyal to Masterson throughout both of his rape trials. She was often photographed walking to and from the courthouse with him.

According to reports, the Almost Famous actress believed he was innocent, despite the verdict and irrefutable evidence presented.

"Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," a source told the Daily Mail on September 8.

"She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can’t accept that to be true and she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served."

Some reports suggest Phillips didn't want to end her marriage.

"She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all," a source told People.

However, the theory is that Phillips held off filing for divorce during her husband’s trial and sentencing in a bid to lessen his sentence by showing that he was in a supportive and loving marriage.

Aside from being photographed with her husband during his trial, she also sent a character reference letter.

"I can say that Danny has literally been a life-saving partner to me," she wrote.

"I depended on Danny to take care of me and our daughter. I always felt that she would be OK because Danny is an amazing father," she continued.

"He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable."

Phillips called Masterson "an amazing father," confessing that both she and their daughter were "heartbroken" that he was "not home" with them.

She was one of the many people in Masterson's life who supplied character reference letters.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Billy Baldwin (Backdraft), Giovanni Ribisi (Friends), Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70s Show) and Kurtwood Smith (That ’70s Show), all wrote statements of support.

When Masterson was handed his sentence of 30 years to life in prison, all reports suggested Phillips planned to remain by her husband's side.

But now the trial is over, there is no need for her to continue playing the role of wife.

