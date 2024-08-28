Spring is well and truly here and these are the 7 trends everyone is wearing.

Can you feel it? That warmth in the air? It's hidden under some windchill after the sun does down, granted, but it's there.

The sun is rising earlier, the nights are getting shorter, and the end of the year is fast approaching. We are deep in spring territory — and we don't know about you, but our limbs are ready for some Vitamin D.

After months of scrolling through other people's European holidays and seeing the fun things they're wearing during high summer over the other side of the world, we've been itching to get into some new season bits.

So what are they wearing?

Thanks to our aforementioned Instagram activity, we're all over the trends that are coming our way for the warmer months, and they're all gloriously wearable.

Here are our seven top picks to get across now, before things really heat up.

Crochet everything.

Image: Instagram/@lizzydvligt

Image: Instagram/@lateciat

And we mean everything. From bucket hats to bikinis to tote bags, folksy crochet pieces are having a moment. They're part of a bigger trend for global-inspired, crafty designs and details — and we're loving the explosion of colour in our feeds.

You may not be ocean-side in Corfu, but you can channel that energy in a cute crochet top.

Bandanas and headscarves.

Image: Instagram/@alexachung

Image: Instagram/@vicmontanari

You can definitely call this a cool-girl trend, now we've spotted queen of the low-key fashion statement Alexa Chung modelling a headscarf while relaxing on a boat (in tiny crochet shorts, obviously.)

Printed bandanas are back too, with lots of influencers turning to the accessory over the summer to give their outfits some added charm. A headscarf is also a great styling hack if you're dealing with post-swim frizz or just need to get your hair off your face on a hot day.

Thongs.

Image: Instagram/@josefinehj

Although chunky flats have had a few seasons in the sun, more streamlined, barely there sandals are about to take their place.

Cue the return of flip-flops: the noughties style has had a renaissance of late thanks to brands like The Row doing upscale versions with exy price tags. While there are lots of chic leather options on the market, good old black Havaianas will do the trick too.

Old-school stripes.

Image: Instagram/@monikh

Image: Instagam/@greceghanem

You'd be right in thinking fashion is heavily into the '70s at the moment. Joining bandanas and embroidery in the retro revival are muted stripes in shades of green, brown, mustard and orange.

Although candy striped pieces are still very much on-trend, this colour combo is one step ahead of the crowd.

Embroidered white dresses.

Image: Instagram/@vicmontanari

Image: Instagram/@mafaldapatricio

A friend of the crochet trend, woven dresses in bright white and cream are everywhere — and it makes sense. Whether they're knitted and fitted or have more of a vintage smock silhouette, they're the simplest shortcut to looking summery and relaxed without overthinking your outfit.

You don't need to buy new, either — consider hitting up a thrift store for a pre-loved option from decades past.

Zebra print.

Image: Instagram/@lateciat

Image: Instagram/@josefinehj

While it's not a season-specific trend, zebra print just feels like the more summery version of leopard (the latter has been everywhere across the cooler months).

The bold black and white motif looks so fresh on lightweight separates, like slip skirts and printed shirts, plus it's popping up on shoes and bags, too.

Earthy accessories.

Image: Instagram/@monikh

Jewellery has taken a natural turn lately with earthy, molten shapes entering the fold: think stone pendants hanging from leather chains and chunky resin bangles.

The key to effortless styling is pairing these pieces with more pared-back outfits — they really feel at home with fabrics like linen and natural cotton.

Which trend is your favourite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature image: Mamamia/Instagram @lateciat; @greceghanem; @vicmontanari.

