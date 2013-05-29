Biggest Loser winners - they're thinner but are they wiser?

Robyn, the Commando and Katie at the finale

I don't know about you, but I found The Biggest Loser: Next Generation pretty confronting. Watching parents and children struggle with their weight and with each other was difficult at times. It was especially upsetting to hear the way some of the children spoke to their parents…if Kirsten told her mother Janet to "shut up" one more time I was going to scream.

Most of these relationships were fractured at worst and imbalanced at best. Many of these parents treated their kids as friends instead of dependents. The parents felt responsible for their children's weight and the children were more than happy to let them feel like they were to blame. They'd developed bad habits not only in their diet and lack of exercise, but in how they treated each other.

One of the most combative teams this year was definitely mother and daughter team Robyn and Katie Dyke from Tasmania. They spent the first half of the season fighting and snarling at each other and have now triumphed to be crowned this season's winners with a combined weight loss of 86.6 kilograms.

Robyn, 45, entered the competition at 112.1kg and weighed in at 73.1kg on the final episode.

Katie, 19, weighed in at 136.8kg when she arrived and left 47.6kg lighter at 89.2kg.

Katie and Robyn at the start of the series

At the beginning of the series Robyn said she always felt judged by her weight and just wanted to feel normal. "It would also be nice to have a beach holiday and not worry about how I look.”

Katie’s dream is to join the army and become a dog handler. “I am sick of always having weight on my mind, I want to love myself and achieve good things.”

"(Winning) is not nearly as much (important) as getting my life on the right track," Katie said.

"I never thought I'd make it to the finale, let alone have a fighting chance for the title."

Breaking the cycle of obesity within a family is a huge task, especially dealing with a fragile mother-daughter relationship such as this. What struck us was how no matter how bad the fight, how rude the comments and how damaged their interactions became, they always came back together with love and support. It was heart-warming and gives hope to parents of all teenagers and grown children. Never give up and never stop trying.

Let's hope Australian families feel inspired by their amazing win. We can all do more to keep our family healthy and eating junk is never as much fun as helping your children achieve their dreams.

We can't wait for the next season which is already in production. In Australian the obesity crisis is worse than ever. Two out of three adults are overweight or obese and one in four children.