'The $40 outfit that got more compliments than my most expensive looks.'

Wearing head-to-toe leopard print is a choice.

But it was a choice that sincerely paid off last week when I entered the Mamamia office. The looks, the compliments, the flattery. I'd never had more attention.

But the best part? The entire outfit was a mere $40.

So let's chat about the look.

Hi! It's me in leopard print. Image: Supplied.

It's a cotton top and pants from Big W that's giving a price tag much more than it is. The top, which is priced at $20, is reminiscent of that Ganni blouse you've been eyeing. You know the one — that cotton poplin peplum tie number that's been all over those Scandi street stylers.

But while the Ganni version costs as much as a weekend away (around $325 to be exact), this alternative still has the look and feel of the trendy buy without your bank account giving you the side-eye.

The other half of this duo is seriously comfy leopard print slouch pants, also priced at $20. The pants are almost pyjama style, with an elastic waist and straight leg. However, the muted print helps them feel more day than sleepware.

This slightly muted leopard print also makes it more wearable, less gaudy than the leopard prints of decades past, which can make the trend tricky to wear. Together the top and pants create an unexpectedly put-together outfit that requires no thought for busy mornings and helps you look elevated with little effort. I completed the set with pink Adidas Sambas because, well, why not? The pop of colour against the leopard print created a contrast that just works. I also threw on some gold necklaces. If you're going to go bold, you might as well go all the way.

Now, I get it. Wearing head-to-toe leopard print isn't for everyone, every day. That's the beauty of this set. It's all about versatility.

The pants have become a wardrobe MPV. Paired with a black tank and a leather jacket, they're ideal for those "I have nothing to wear" moments. I'm wearing them with sneakers at the moment but come summer, the plan is to pair them with slides and a black one piece for the perfect throw-and-go beach fit. As for the top, it's my go-to for levelling up basics

Then here comes the plot twist.

The dress was the next best surprise. Image: Supplied.

While browsing the rest of Big W's leopard print range (because once you start, it's a slippery slope), I found also a leopard print slip dress that's become my latest obsession. It's the ultimate transeasonal piece. I've been throwing an oversized football jersey over it and coupling it with sneakers for a nonchalant vibe.

Note for those wanting to grab some of these items, sizing is pretty true to size when it comes to the top and dress, but the pants I'd go down a size as the waist is quite stretchy.

