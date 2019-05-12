Big Little Lies season 2: Everything we know about the upcoming season of Big Little Lies.

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for Big Little Lies season one.

Good news, Big Little Lies fans.

We finally have a new full-length trailer for Big Little Lies season two.

From a wedding on the beach to a crazy ’70s themed party, to the addition of Meryl Streep to the cast, there’s no denying that the next season of the show looks incredibly dramatic.

Back in February, HBO announced that the new season would drop in June this year – meaning the new season is just one month away.

Posting to Instagram, executive producer and lead actress Reese Witherspoon shared a photo of the reunited cast alongside new cast addition Meryl Streep.

“Keep your friends close, and your happy hour crew closer,” the actress wrote.

In January, HBO shared the first photo of the cast – Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) – in a police lineup wearing their dishevelled costumes from the season one finale party that ended in Perry’s death (played by Alexander Skarsgard).

And after seeing this photo, we couldn’t possibly be any more excited.

With the next season just a month away, here’s everything you need to know about Big Little Lies season two.

Who will be returning in season two of Big Little Lies?

Once again, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will return as lead actresses and executive producers of the series.

Season one cast members including Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, Shailene Woodley, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Iain Armitage will also star in the new season.

In exciting news, Meryl Streep will also be joining the star-studded cast.

What will happen in the second season of Big Little Lies?

The second season of Big Little Lies surpasses Liane Moriarty’s novel, which the series is based on.

For season two of the drama, Moriarty wrote a novella which show writer David E. Kelley will use for the second season.

Here’s the official synopsis for season two of Big Little Lies, according to HBO:

“The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning series is a subversive, darkly comedic drama, which will continue to explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.

“Woodley’s character Jane Chapman will be processing Perry’s sudden death in the storyline, while trying to build a new life for herself and her son, Ziggy.

“Dern, who received both an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance, will be reprising her role as Renata Klein, a woman who will be faced with new challenges in her marriage.

“Bonnie Carlson, Zoë Kravitz’s character, will confront her past while struggling to come to terms with Perry’s death.”

Will there be a third season of Big Little Lies?

Speaking to a Television Critics Association panel earlier this week, show creator David E. Kelly and actress Nicole Kidman revealed that there’s no plans in store for a third season of Big Little Lies.

“It’s one and two, and we like our closure with season two, but that will probably be it,” Kelly added.

“There’s no plan for it to end specifically… This was a long shoot for us, and it an enormous amount of work, and we’re just amazed that we can be here,” Kidman added.

Where can I watch season two?

Big Little Lies can be watched in Australia on Foxtel from June 10.

The second season, which has been directed by Andrea Arnold, will feature seven episodes.

Where can I watch season one of Big Little Lies in Australia?

All seven episodes of Big Little Lies season one are available to watch now on Foxtel and Foxtel Now.

