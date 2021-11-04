'I had a dream about Kyle last night.' The biggest revelations from Big Brother VIP so far.

Big Brother VIP has got off to a controversial start, surprising absolutely... no one.

I mean, you don't cast the bitter, estranged brother of Meghan Markle, a former Trump advisor and Caitlyn Jenner unless you want controversy. So with the show's explosive first week, Channel Seven got exactly what they were hoping for.

Throughout the first three episodes we got to know our VIPs a bit better, which meant... gossip. Lots of gossip.

Here are the biggest revelations so far, this season:

Imogen Anthony on her breakup with Kyle Sandilands.

In the third episode, Imogen Anthony shares details about her mid-2019 split from Kyle Sandilands (after eight years together!) with housemate Jessika Power, after saying she'd had a dream about her ex that left her unsettled.

"He was just working so much," Imogen says. "It was just work, work, work, and I wanted to have kids. We just kind of grew apart.

"I just didn't expect everything to happen the way it did afterwards. And he's confused, and he doesn't know what he wants."

She explains how she tried to make things work in their relationship until she could no longer deny it was over.

"I'm thinking, like, what other choice do I have? You know, this is the person I've been with for so long. Of course I'm going to hang on a whim.