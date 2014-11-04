Big Brother Lawson has contacted his girlfriend.

We haven’t had such drama since The Bachelor Louise/Blake/Sam saga (which just keeps on going).

Big Brother contestant Lawson has been booted out of the house, saying a tearful goodbye to his lover, Cat.

And, yes, he has called his girlfriend.

In case you aren’t addicted to Big Brother (like, I may be), here is a quick recap of the cheating scandal.

Lawson Reeves, 23, got into a relationship with Cat Law, 31, inside the Big Brother house. BUT, he has a girlfriend on the outside, Candice Leeder. And they’ve been together for 5 years. Lawson cried to Big Brother that he knew it was wrong, but loved (yes they used the L-word) Cat. There was also lots of donna moving between Cat and Lawson.

Then, last night he got evicted.

As part of the interview rounds, Lawson spoke to radio shows about calling his girlfriend (Candice).

"So far I have tried to make contact but understandably she’s not ready to speak to me. All I can say is that I’m sorry and she will obviously have a lot of things to say to me," he explained to 2Day FM.

He kept going, "I couldn’t ever look any of her family in the eye. Walking down the street, my face is going to be one that’s known and hers isn’t and they’re only ever gonna think that she’s the idiot that stayed with the goose."

Lawson also apologised to Candice while he was talking to host Sonia Kruger.

As for his relationship with his other girlfriend (Cat), Lawson told Sonia that Cat and him are heading to Bali when she gets evicted (a possibility tonight with another eviction). This s a very The Bachelor move.

