A dating twist and new rules: Everything we know about the new Big Brother.

Big Brother is watching... still! Another season is about to hit our screens but this time, it comes with a twist.

No, old contestants aren't returning, we did that already. This year, Big Brother will be dedicated to connecting singles under one roof. Dancing doonas will hopefully abound.

During The Voice Australia's grand finale, Seven released a first-look teaser of the revived show being dubbed the “spiciest season yet”. Newly-crowned TV Week Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger is back to host as a group of housemates battle it out for the $100,000 prize… and probably a cheeky pash along the way.

On last year's season, 21 new and returning housemates came into the house, which included reality TV icons Tully Smyth, Tim Dormer, David Graham, Anthony Drew, and second-time winner Reggie Sorensen.

So what's in store for the new season? Here's everything we know.

What has changed in the upcoming Big Brother Australia season?

While the previous seasons of the Channel Seven reboot have been focused on gameplay and strategy, this year's house will feature “hot sexy singles” ready to find love.

And based on the first teaser, there's plenty of couples forming. "Think you know Big Brother? Think again," the network teased.

Watch the first Big Brother teaser. Post continues after video.

This will hopefully be a return to the vibe of the original Big Brother series, which aired in the early '00s on Channel 10, which brought together loads of couples for make-ups and break-ups, all captured for the nation on the house's cameras and microphones.

Along with a focus on hook-ups, Seven promises "new rules, new rooms, new tasks, jaw-dropping twists, turns and heart-stopping challenges" in what will be the "most explosive series" so far.

Who are the contestants on the new Big Brother Australia season?

Prepare for plenty of fresh faces to hit our TVs, imagine the kinds of young and horny singles cast on Love Island but filed into a big house. The 2023 season will feature 15 housemates to battle it out for a $100,000 prize.

When does Big Brother Australia premiere?

Channel 7 have teased that the new season is coming soon.

Feature image: Channel 7.