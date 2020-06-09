News
"Like watching dead fish at the pet store." The best reactions to the new Big Brother.

Big Brother Australia is back, pals, and we’re damn grateful because this global pandemic thing has really thrown a spanner into our usual reality TV schedules.

One episode in, we’re not sure if we… love it, hate it or just need some time to get used to the very unfamiliar new format.

The series has been pre-recorded which makes it hard to understand… how it will… work. It will run for seven weeks on three nights a week – Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays – giving us plenty of time to watch the new contestants live, eat and share their secrets on national television. We can only hope it gets more juicy.

Big Brother Australia – A whole new game begins. Post continues below video.

The series will end with a live finale, when Australia will get an opportunity to vote.

So… how did we react to the first episode? Well, it was a bit of a mixed bag.

Feature image: Channel 7.

