Regardless of your politics, there’s one thing we can all agree on right now: Ivanka Trump‘s style is flawless.

Not flawless in a Beyoncé way. She’s not glamorous or flashy.

Ivanka’s look is all chic business. Effortless style. Every time she comes out in public or posts a shot on Instagram, she’s careful to project an image of calm, unruffled confidence. It’s almost enough to make us forget how terrifying the prospect of her father as president is. Almost.

Ivanka Trump

The 34-year-old mother of three has a style so signature, she’s launched an entire fashion line from it, one that reportedly turns over $100M per year. Most of the clothing and accessories she sells under her name are made in China—a wee bit awkward given her father’s constant shouting about the need to create new jobs for Americans.

Still, if you like the way Ivanka dresses, you don’t have to buy her actual brand of clothing, you can just, you know, steal be inspired by her style in much the same way her step-mother Melania stole was inspired by Michelle Obama’s speech.

Ivanka Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention. Post continues below.

Video by CNN

So, in an effort to take something—anything—helpful and positive from her father’s campaign, we’ve broken down some of the ways Ivanka nails dressing her busty shape.

1. No cleavage ever.

Ivanka is about high necklines all the time. Despite reportedly having a breast enlargement in 2007 that boosted her from a B cup to a DD or larger, Ivanka has always favoured high necklines to avoid looking too overtly sexy.

2. Keep your arms bare.

To contrast with her high-necked dresses, Ivanka uses bare arms to keep her looking contemporary in a fresh way.

3. Stay below the knee.

It’s rare to find a photo of Ivanka with a skirt or dress above her knee. To flatter her shape she favours just-below-the-knee, or ballerina-length if her skirt is flared—halfway between her knee and her ankle.

4. Choose large, graphic prints.

Ivanka’s choices for herself and her range rarely include small prints. Large, bold prints in monochrome or strong colors are always combined with very simple shapes and clean lines.

5. Stay close to the ground.

Not one for sky-high Manolos or Jimmy Choos, Ivanka tends to wear kitten heels or ballet flats. She’s a tall woman so that makes sense but it also means she’s able to walk while she talks—without blisters or wobbling.

6. Keep jewellery minimal and bags classic.

You aren’t going to see Ivanka with the latest ‘it’ bag, or jewellery in any way influenced by trends. She exists outside the bubble of fashion, in a world that’s classic, sophisticated and evergreen. No statement pieces of jewellery (like her mother), nothing ornate (like her mother), nothing overly fancy (like her mother).

7. Dresses, dresses, dresses.

While ‘researching’ this story, it was almost impossible to find a single shot of Ivanka wearing pants. Jeans? Not on your life. Despite having very long legs that are presumably amazing, Ivanka is exclusively a dress girl with the odd-but-rare foray into a skirt-and-top combo.

Oh, wait! The exception that proves the rule.

You can have a look at Ivanka’s range and buy everything from shoes to sunglasses, handbags to dresses right here.

This post originally appeared on Flo & Frank. It’s a happy place for smart women, come say hello.