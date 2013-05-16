LOL: Karl Stefanovic plays funny buggers with the Today Show autocue

Hilarious prank on the Today Show this morning.

Karl Stefanovic pranked fill-in sportsreader Roz Kelly this morning by changing her autocue at the last minute and the results are pretty hilarious. Definitely worth a watch:

<br /> <A href="http://video.au.msn.com/?mkt=en-au&vid=9824f1fd-9007-44fd-ace7-d6cf6ab1d7ed&from=shareembed-syndication&src=v5:embed:syndication:" target="_new" title="Karl pranks Roz">Video: Karl pranks Roz</A><br />

1. Kelly Rowland has admitted to being majorly jealous of Beyonce.

Well… who wouldn’t be? Her nick name is Queen B for pete’s sake. We understand your pain Kelly.

Kelly, 32, and Beyonce, 34, grew up together – forming the band Destiny’s Child when they were just kids. Then B went out on her own and well… BEYONCED THE SH*T OUT OF EVERYTHING.

In a single, Dirty Laundry, just released from her upcoming album Talk a Good Game, Kelly sings the lyrics:

“When my sister was onstage killin’ it like a motherf–ker / I was enraged, feelin’ it like a motherf–ker / Bird in a cage, you would never know what I was dealin’ with / Went our separate ways, but I was happy she was killin’ it.” “Bittersweet / She was up, I was down / No lie, I feel good for her but what do I do now?”

The song also touches on the time Kelly spent in an abusive relationship.

3. Kanye West is having a bad week. LIKE, A REALLY bad week…



First he walked into a pole (seriously – take a look). Now his $750,000 lamborghini has been crushed by Kim K’s driveway gates. The car was being dropped off after a service and… well… This happened: