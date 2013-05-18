Looks like it's baby number two for...

UPDATE: Looks like the media frenzy over Beyonce’s second pregnancy (including from yours truly – mea culpa!) is false after all.

TMZ rerported that Beyonce has slammed – although not denied – the pregnancy rumours.

This came after multiple reports yesterday that Beyoncé and Jay Z were almost definitely expecting their second child.

Here’s how it went down…

E! News reported that Blue Ivy was going to become a big sister, after multiple sources exclusively confirmed the pregnancy with the gossip website.

Following the mass online speculation in May this year that the stunning singer may be pregnant, Beyoncé canceled a Mrs. Carter Show World Tour date in Belgium. This of course only exacerbated the rumours, with her doctor claiming the cancellation was due to “dehydration and exhaustion” and advising her to rest.

Despite having no medical or physical evidence of a pregnancy, the online world was whipped into a frenzy when the stunning superstar supposedly spent over $1000 on chicken wings at a restaurant in Dublin after a performance. (Because if a woman decides to go bezerk on chicken then of course she must have a human growing inside her…)

In February Beyonce told Oprah Winfrey that she was considering having another baby after the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. She also stated in an interview with ABC News earlier this month: “I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister. At some point … when it’s supposed to happen.”

Beyonce, who famously announced her first pregnancy at the MTV Video Music Awards gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012.

Watch the reveal of her first pregnancy below.

And click through the gallery to see all the gorgeous pics of Beyoncé’s last pregnancy.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue

Blue's hand in mum's.

Blue Ivy Carter

Dad Jay-Z and Blue

Beyonce with Blue in a fur sling

At the MTV Music Video Awards

Performing 'Love on Top'

Beyonce said she had plans to design a maternity fashion line, appearing on the cover of US Harper's Bazaar

This from the photoshoot in the November edition

At the Launch of Kelly Rowland's album Here I Am

With Vera Wang during spring fashion week

At spring fashion week

Beyonce with her sister Solange

At spring fashion week

At Macys in New York

At her new fragrance Pulse launch

In London at the launch of her fashion line House of Dereon

With mother Tina Knowles

In New York at the Tory Burch store opening

We’re already pondering potential baby names…