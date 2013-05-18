lifestyle

Looks like it's baby number two for...

UPDATE: Looks like the media frenzy over Beyonce’s second pregnancy (including from yours truly – mea culpa!) is false after all.

TMZ rerported that Beyonce has slammed – although not denied – the pregnancy rumours.

This came after multiple reports yesterday that Beyoncé and Jay Z were almost definitely  expecting their second child.

Here’s how it went down…

E! News reported that Blue Ivy was going to become a big sister, after multiple sources exclusively confirmed the pregnancy with the gossip website.

Following the mass online speculation in May this year that the stunning singer may be pregnant, Beyoncé canceled a Mrs. Carter Show World Tour date in Belgium. This of course only exacerbated the rumours, with her doctor claiming the cancellation was due to “dehydration and exhaustion” and advising her to rest.

Despite having no medical or physical evidence of a pregnancy, the online world was whipped into a frenzy when the stunning superstar supposedly spent over $1000 on chicken wings at a restaurant in Dublin after a performance. (Because if a woman decides to go bezerk on chicken then of course she must have a human growing inside her…)

In February Beyonce told Oprah Winfrey that she was considering having another baby after the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. She also stated in an interview with ABC News earlier this month: “I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being a big sister. At some point … when it’s supposed to happen.”

Beyonce, who famously announced her first pregnancy at the MTV Video Music Awards gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012.

Watch the reveal of her first pregnancy below.

And click through the gallery to see all the gorgeous pics of Beyoncé’s last pregnancy.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter
Little Blue
Blue's hand in mum's.
Blue Ivy Carter
Dad Jay-Z and Blue
Beyonce with Blue in a fur sling
At the MTV Music Video Awards
beyonce-13.jpg
beyonce-9.jpg
Performing 'Love on Top'
mtv-vmas-2011-pregnant-beyonce-performs-love-on-top.jpg
screen-shot-2011-10-14-at-11-27-07-am.png
Beyonce said she had plans to design a maternity fashion line, appearing on the cover of US Harper's Bazaar
This from the photoshoot in the November edition
beyonce-10.jpg
At the Launch of Kelly Rowland's album Here I Am
With Vera Wang during spring fashion week
At spring fashion week
Beyonce with her sister Solange
At spring fashion week
beyonce-092211-9.jpg
At Macys in New York
beyonce-maternity-line.jpg
At her new fragrance Pulse launch
125910525_10.jpg
In London at the launch of her fashion line House of Dereon
With mother Tina Knowles
In New York at the Tory Burch store opening

We’re already pondering potential baby names…

