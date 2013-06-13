FLUFF: Beyonce proves to be too bootylicious for Cavalli.

1. Beyonce proves to be too bootylicious for Cavalli.

First Melissa McCarthy, now Beyonce.

Will everyone just stop messing with female celebrities bodies/heads/faces?

The photo above (left) was sent out in a press release by the Roberto Cavalli fashion house featuring Beyonce in an incredible multi-coloured cut-out silk gown designed exclusively for the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour.

The problem? Beyonce’s bootylicious body (an illustration) has been stretched out of proportion, elongated, slimmed down and her curves nipped in. She looks like a Bratz doll crossed with four bendy match sticks.

Cue: social media outrage.

Fashion illustrations often elongate the female form but Beyonce fans seem to have a problem with the realism of the digital illustration.

One commentator wrote: “If this is supposed to be a sketch of Beyonce why not actually draw Beyonce instead of some imaginative image which fits the status quo for sickly looking run way models??”



The team at Roberto Cavalli have since posted this response on their Facebook page:

“Dear Fans, We would like to clarify that the image of the gown created by Roberto Cavalli for Beyoncé is a sketch and not a photo, and therefore it is only meant to be a stylized and artistic vision.

Roberto Cavalli loves women and more than anyone else has always exalted and highlighted the female shape with his creations, building his signature style on the glorification of sensuality and femininity.”

2. Can you believe Johnny Depp turned 50 this week? Neither can we. Guess which other Hollywood hunk celebrates his big 5-0 soon. Click here to be totally gobsmacked.

3. First peek at Naomi Watts channelling the ‘People’s Princess’ in Diana biopic.



Attention Royal/Lady Di fans: the first trailer for the Princess Diana biopic Diana has just been released.

If you can’t watch it below, the footage includes Naomi Watts touring minefields, walking the red carpet, dodging paparazzi and reading tabloid newspapers but nothing of her actually speaking, I guess we’ll have to wait for the film’s release later this year to see how Watt’s went with the six weeks she spent with a dialogue coach.

4. Which reality TV star’s husband has tattooed her name on his you-know-what? Details here.

5. David Campbell’s Prancercise parody.

Okay this is high likely to be the best thing you’ll see ALL day. David Campbell (or D.C as he’s affectionately known) from Mornings parodies the latest exercise fad to go viral, Prancercise.

Take a look:

And if you have no idea what we’re talking about you can watch the original below:

6. Michael Douglas‘ drug dealer son Cameron Douglas has penned an open letter about his life behind bars in a New York prison. Read his poignant words here.

7.The number one sitcom of all time is…

So, some people with more time on their hands than us have decided what the top 20 sitcoms of all time should be. Take a look through the gallery

8. Rebel Wilson has revealed the near-death experience that inspired her to become an actress (despite being a fully-trained lawyer!). Click for details.

9. Ricky Martin to Joel Madden: I wish that this has become a beautiful awakening for you.



The Voice coach Ricky Martin spoke to Kyle & Jackie O this morning about the week’s drama surrounding his friend and fellow Voice coach, Joel Madden.

Jackie O: What have you made of the headlines over the last 24 -48 hours of Joel Madden and then Seal tweeting in defence of Joel?

Ricky Martin: What I have to say is that they are my brothers. They have become brothers and I wish them nothing but the best. Joel, love and light to your family and I wish …. that this has become a beautiful awakening for you.

Ricky Martin: He already said what he needed to say and he apologised. The show is going to be beautiful this week. It’s going to be very emotional and very powerful this week.

Listen to the audio below: