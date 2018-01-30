You can actually afford the cheapo products Bey's makeup artist used for her Grammys look.

It’s a bloody good day when you can walk into your nearest chemist and leave looking like Beyonce.

That day, friend, is today.

If you missed Beyonce’s truly epic makeup look at this week’s Grammy awards, here it is below in all its splendour:

The look was bold and strong, but really, really fun, as the 36-year-old’s makeup artist, Sir John, crafted dewy skin with killer highlight and a bright lip.

As his final act of brilliance, he’s shared the products he used to make it all happen.

Among ~pricier~ products, like the two shades of Yves Saint Laurent Liquid Matte Lip Stains responsible for Bey’s electric purple pout, and Glossier’s cult skin tint, cream blushes and brow filler that aren’t even available in Australia yet, we spied a brand we’ve seen before.

One that us mere mortals could duck into any chemist or supermarket and pick straight up off the shelf.

The brand is… L’Oreal. And it played a crucial role in Beyonce’s overall look.

According to The Cut, Sir John used L’Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing and Contouring Kit to carve out the Queen’s cheeks, and highlighting cream, Glotion for the cheekbone shimmer.

Sadly, neither of those exact products are available in Australia yet either, BUT (and it’s a big BUT) what we can do is buy the next best thing.

L’Oreal’s Infallible line has been in Aussie stores for a while now. In the place of the specific two-in-one concealing and contouring kit, you can pick up the Infallible Total Cover Concealing Palette ($14.69), and the Infallible Sculpt Palette ($10.50). They’re basically the same thing, but in separate packaging.

You can also try the L’Oreal Paris True Match Illuminating Liquid ($17.50) and True Match Highlight Powder ($9.69) in place of the highly anticipated Glotion.

Now excuse us while we go and paint our faces like Beyonce’s. We suggest you do the same.

