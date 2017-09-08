News
celebrity

The birthday detail that confirms Beyonce is not a human like the rest of us.

In case you needed reminding, Beyonce’s life is not your life.

You have a birthday party with a $4.50 mud cake from Woolies.

Beyonce has a three-tiered black and gold geode-themed hero cake – as well as two others – which cost at least $4300 (USD$3500).

Yes, one of Beyonce’s three birthday cakes costs more than what most of us pay in rent for two months.

Queen Bey celebrated her 36th birthday in Philadelphia on Sunday at the Made in America festival and her friends tasked a local bakery with the job of creating the edible centrepiece.

Cake Life Bake Shop delivered on their brief of a black and yellow coloured cake with a geode feature – which if you haven’t seen the very popular cake trend on your Instagram, is when the cake is made to look like one of those crystal rocks popular with hippie shop-owners.

Behold:

According to a source who spoke to Page Six these geode cakes “start at $3500 (AUD$4300) and go up in price depending on detail, complexity, and size.”

But Beyonce’s celebrations also had a chocolate cake, a “naked cake” and biscuits – all with very sweet bee details – so the dessert bill could have easily soared past $5000.

Given that Beyonce and Jay-Z’s monthly mortgage repayment is more than most people make in four years, our jaws probably shouldn’t have dropped so fast when we heard that number.

READ MORE:

Listen: Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement was epic, but has she set the bar too high? You be the judge.

Tags: beyonce , cake , cake-porn , colgatespringracing2017

