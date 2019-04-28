"She was not that fond of me": What we know about Betty White and Bea Arthur's infamous feud.

They’re the feisty foursome who weren’t afraid to dish out the real talk over a slice of cheesecake.

The Golden Girls‘ politically-forward premise, progressive use of comedy and ahead-of-its-time feminism has canonised the series on the pop culture sphere for many years to come.

The outspoken cast set an example across the world, demonstrating how women in post-married life could change, rebel and blossom.

It first aired in the US in 1985 and ran for a full seven years before it left screens with 11 Emmy awards and four Golden Globes.

But while it was the writing and strong characters that made The Golden Girls so iconic, it was the off-screen dynamic between Betty White and Bea Arthur that dominated headlines years after the show left our screens in 1992, and following Bea Arthur’s death in 2009.

As the rhetoric surrounding women working closely together so often does; a"feud" was born.

But those close to the women hinted their often tense off-screen relationship is actually what made the chemistry between characters Rose and Dorothy such a delight to watch.

They were the classic "frenemies", with some theorising their differences simply arose from contradicting acting methodologies.

According to Jim Colucci, author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Biography, Arthur drew upon her stage play background during taping, where she always remained in character.

White, on the other hand, would often address the live audience between takes. Arthur, who died in 2009 at age 86, reportedly wasn’t a fan of White breaking character.