There's one style of summer dress that suits everyone. Here's where to get it.

It's the Holy Grail of dresses: a style you can throw on, not fuss around with zips or elastic or funny hemlines, and walk out the door feeling effortlessly put together.

A dress you can wear to a picnic in the park, to work on a hot day or for afternoon drinks with the girls.

A dress that doesn't make you sweat after walking from your car to said picnic in 32-degree heat, carrying a basket loaded with cheese and a bottle of pinot grigio.

Does a dress like this… exist? Could it possibly?

It does! It really does!

The style we're all looking for is a midi-length tea dress. It's got short sleeves and ties up around the waist for a cinched look (but you can wear it smock-style without the belt if you like).

The silhouette feels polished enough for events, but casual enough for daytime activities. Oh, and it looks just as good with flats as it does with heels.

With things like satin ballet flats, bows and lace skirts all trending, the ladylike midi-dress was bound to make a comeback. But rather than the stiffer fabrics and florals we might've associated with retro tea-dresses from the 50s and 60s, the modern update sees them loosening up in easy linen and cotton.

Both Alemais and Palm Noosa have come out with styles emblazoned with chic vacation-inspired prints, while Target and Dissh have options in fresh spring shades like bubblegum pink and buttery yellow.

Or you could go for Bohemian Traders' pleated midi with a bold tiger print and eclectic tassel belt. The choice is yours!

Here are 15 options to shop for summer, no matter your style or budget.

