Zoe Foster Blake is obsessed with Vitamin C serums for glowy skin. Specifically, these ones.

You might've heard about the buzzy ingredient Vitamin C used in skincare. Especially in serums.

But with SO MANY SERUMS to choose from already, it can be a little overwhelming trying to figure out why we need to add another one into our routine, when we need to use it and which one to buy. We're tired already.

Thankfully, skin expert and all-round beauty boss Zoe Foster Blake has broken down her skincare routine and rounded up some of her favourite Vitamin C serums in a very helpful, very glowy IGTV video. And anything that woman is putting on her skin, we obviously need to be across.

But first, here's what you need to know about the ingredient on ZFB's lips.

What is a Vitamin C serum?

Serums are basically the most concentrated products in your skincare routine.

So if you think about what skin concerns you have (think pigmentation, excess oil, fine lines etc), you will choose a serum that specifically targets that. Then, the serum that you choose will include a high level of active ingredients that will penetrate deeper into the skin and improve that individual problem area.

And if your issue is pigmentation or uneven skin tone, Vitamin C might be the serum for you.

Vitamin C works to brighten, retexturise and basically even everything out. It'll help correct pigmentation or uneven skin tone, and leave your skin bright and luminous.

When should I use a Vitamin C serum?

As Zoe explains in her IGTV, when it comes to your morning and evening skincare routine and the order you apply your products, you go from thinnest to thickest.

Start with your preferred cleanser, followed by your toner, mist or essence (again, whichever you prefer) and then move onto your treatment products - serums! And finally, finish with your hydrating products - oil, moisturiser or both. And always let the product sink in before applying makeup.

Now, before we get into Zoe Foster Blake's favourite Vitamin C serums, let us preface: these products are pricey. So, think of them as a skinvestment.

These guys are designed to be used as a treatment to target your skin's concerns, and remember each bottle goes a long way.

Zoe Foster Blake's favourites.

