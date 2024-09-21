'I've been a beauty editor for 20 years and these are the 6 most underrated products of all time.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

Not to get all "back in my day" soapbox on you, but do all the viral product moments (courtesy of TikTok) make you feel… tired?

Has the trend cycle hit peak velocity? It definitely feels like it. And, not necessarily for the better either, I mean do we need 1,794 blushes to choose from? Really?

Newness is exciting, it's part of the reason I love my job so much, but I've been beauty editing for 20 years across some of the biggest brands in Australia, and I think there are excellent products that already exist and they deserve their own spin in the spotlight too. Here are just a few that I love and won't be gatekeeping...

Here's why: I'm genuinely confused that I haven't seen this on most best-seller lists. Where's the virality? The Ticker-tape parade? It is, simply, one of my favourite moisturisers of all-time.

Do you like glow? Do you enjoy bouncy skin? Do you also care about sustainability? This has all those things!

Let's back up a second, and I'll give you some background: moisturisers are one of those categories that generally don't raise my heartbeat.

Serums do the heavy-lifting in my routine, so I just want a moisturiser to do its job, and, you know, moisturise (a side of hydration is also welcome), and also make my face look like I'm pre-pubescent.

Anyway, that's all to say that I was shocked when I first used this to find that it did actually offer brightness to the skin (evidently that's the turmeric at work), while a bunch of certified organic oils give it a nice skin feel, and heavy hitters like shea butter and sodium hyaluronate gives the prerequisite plump and hydration.

I also just really love the bouncy, custardy texture and the fact that you can refill!

Here's why: Everyone RAVES about Alpha-H Liquid gold — and with good reason: it's an excellent product. But I think their cleansers might actually be better — I will die on this hill.

I've tried roughly 468 balm cleansers in my life (give or take a few zeroes) and you'd be shocked at how many just… fail. Either too greasy or gritty, too pricey, or just don't feel nice on the skin.

If, like me, you are wanting a Goldilocks moment in a balm cleanser, welcome. This is it.

It's a balm-to-oil but doesn't leave you with filmy hands, it gets makeup and skincare off in one go, and has a bunch of soothing and hydrating ingredients (grapeseed oil, native wild orange leaf extract, bisabolol, which is from chamomile) so it really leaves your skin feeling soft post-cleanse, which is not a line I write often (or ever).

Also pleasing is the scent — a natural, not in-your-face citrus which is just right for a cleanser imo.

Here's why: If you haven't heard about and bought this product already then, dear gentle reader I'm afraid I have failed you.

It may just look like a generic family-sized pump pack of nondescript shower stuff, but I can assure you, it's God-tier. Let's first talk about the fact that it's an oil; already that makes it bougier than most. But it's an oil laced with niacinamide and plant biolipids (this is very on brand for them), and because it's Bioderma, it's formulated specifically to be gentle on the skin — even sensitive skin types — while simultaneously being super hydrating and perfect for dry skin too.

Bioderma as a brand are big on protecting the skin barrier, so this is not surprising, but what is surprising is how luxe this feels. It gives a gentle lather and slips over the skin, but washes off without any film, just superior softness — the kind that doesn't need moisturising post-bath (hot tip: I actually squirt some in my bath to level up my soak).

And — and! Because it's so big I'm not at all resentful about sharing this with the whole family.

Here's why: There are many dupes for products these days, and none more so than *that* Flawless Filter highlighter. But this, is not one of them.

No, this is in a realm of its own, and tbh the fact I'm sharing this puts me at risk because I still want to be able to not have it perpetually sold out.Anyway, hear me out: yes, this is a second-cousin-ish, that it absolutely has elements that are similar — except that Rimmel do it better.This highlighter/ primer/ glow booster has a shimmer through it that is sans glitter… it somehow just glows, but without looking too dewy or wet like some do.

The precise amount of glow-enhancing magic they use means that you can wear this solo as an entire base, which I do often with a little bit of concealer where it needs it.

I also mix it with liquid bronzer, add it into more matte foundations to add some glow, and occasionally as a highlighter.

It's just a very good all-rounder at a very excellent price.

Just leave some in stock for me, okay?

Here's why: A random flex, but literally who doesn't need a good hair brush? And this is exactly what this is.

The brushes are all nylon (designed to reduce static electricity) but for me, that means you get a firmer brush and good gloss, and it also comes in handy for slick up-dos because it's good at catching the hairs.

I first tried it because someone told me it was dupe for a Mason Pearson, and as someone who does own both I will say that 'dupe' may be a little strong, but it's an excellent every day brush for roughly a tenth of the price so… I'll just leave that there.

Here's why: The $6.95 price? Not a typo.

And if you're generally distrusting of bargains, let me put your mind to rest: this is the real deal. Like, buy-in-bulk real deal — and really would you expect any less from Japan's #1 skincare brand?

This is the face mask you reach for when you're feeling blah, when your skin isn't playing ball, when you're tired, or before you're headed out to an event/ party/ date night etc. It just refreshes and plumps and give you really good skin, plus is plays nicely with makeup too.

There's an entire bottle of serum inside each pouch and three different types/molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, which is why it's such an overachiever on the plump front. I particularly enjoy popping one in the fridge so I get a little cryo moment too, which helps if I'm feeling puffy.

Honestly if you don't have a stash of these in your home, I think your life may be lacking.

I could go on, I really could. But a little thing called word count means I have to end it here… for now. In the meantime though, should we petition for a round two?

