As someone who has spent a total of 12 hours staring into the fiery hell of Ticketek's waiting area for Taylor Swift tickets, I can't help but cry through the giggles while curating this very funny list (if I do say so myself).

Congrats to everyone who secured tickets (I hate you).

Enjoy!

























Watch: Our favourite #NoWomanEver tweets. Post continues after video.





















Feature image: Twitter/Mamamia.