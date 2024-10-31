The best true crime documentaries of all time (that you definitely haven't watched yet).

True crime documentaries have always been a cornerstone of the pop culture world, but in recent years, you can't say you haven't noticed the overabundance of content in that space.

Everywhere you look, there is a new true crime show either about a case you've never heard of finally making its way into the spotlight or telling us more information about a case everybody's heard of *cough* the Menendez Brothers *cough*.

Either way, we can all agree that true crime documentaries are very à la mode.

With so much content, it can be hard to sift through to find the gems that are really worth watching. If you've recently been on a Menendez Brothers kick thanks to the Netflix show and documentary, and you are looking for similar content, here are the best true crime documentaries of all time, and you most likely haven't seen them before.

For even more true crime recommendations listen to The Spill.

Con Girl.

Image: Paramount+

True crime is so often associated with cases involving murder. However, violent crimes are not the only ones that can drastically affect the lives of those affected. Con Girl is proof of that.

Con Girl is a four-episode documentary that follows the life of Samantha Azzopardi, a con woman who duped hundreds of ordinary people around the world. She created over 74 different aliases, including a Russian gymnast called Emily and a 17-year old au pair named Harper, in order to fool and emotionally con her victims.

What makes this story so intriguing is that, while Azzopardi's actions are clearly terrible in nature, her intentions remain somewhat unclear. Given there is little personal financial gain from her crimes, it is assumed that she is a unwell woman, simply addicted to the deception. With brilliant storytelling and powerful writing, the documentary unravels the extent of Azzopardi's crimes and how they ultimately ruined the lives of so many.

You can stream Con Girl on 7Plus.

Sweet Bobby.

Image: Netflix

Sweet Bobby is modern dating's worst nightmare.

The Netflix documentary tells the story of a British woman named Kirat Assi, who was catfished for eight long years. Based on the 2021 Tortoise Media podcast of the same name, the documentary explores a complicated, traumatic experience, where Assi was deceived by her cousin, Simran Bhogal, who posed as a man named Bobby in an elaborate catfish scheme.

The show leaves you in disbelief, revealing the depths of the deception, with Bhogal going as far as creating multiple personas to pose as family members in group chats that Assi was added to. With testimonials from both Assi and the real-life Bobby, who was being impersonated, the documentary, raises valid concerns about online dating and also questions who the victim of the experience is.

Watch the trailer for Sweet Bobby. Article continues after video.

Watch Sweet Bobby on Netflix.

The Fire That Took Her.

Image: MTV Documentary Films

This groundbreaking true crime documentary tells the inspiring story of the first person in history to give testimony at their own murder trial.

Her name was Judy Malinowski. She was a mother of two.

In 2015, Malinowski was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend outside of a petrol station in Ohio. She suffered burns to 90%o of her body — burns so severe, her own daughters didn't recognise her. She survived for two years following the attack, and in that time, she changed history.

Knowing that she was likely not going to survive, Malinowski made it her mission to give her testimony about what happened, which was later used to convict the man who set her on fire. In 2017, Malinowski passed away.

Unlike some true crime shows, where there is an element of glamourisation or dramatisation, this documentary stands out with its beautiful storytelling and sensitivity when it comes to the material. It is a powerful story that every true crime buff must-see.

Stream The Fire That Took Her on Paramount+ or Apple.

The Keepers.

Image: Netflix

This chilling documentary explores the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and teacher in Baltimore in the 1960s. As the investigation unfolds, the series reveals a complex web of secrets, abuse, and cover-ups tied to the Catholic Church and the community surrounding it. Through interviews with former students, friends, and investigators, the show also explores the impact of Sister Cathy's death on those who knew her and their quest for justice.

The documentary is as terrifying as it is compelling, given it not only seeks to uncover the truth behind the tragic murder but also shines a light on the broader issues of institutional abuse and the fight for accountability.

Watch The Keepers on Netflix.

Feature image: Netflix.