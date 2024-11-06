The 3 ways you can actually get plumper skin, according to this cosmetic doctor.

As someone who has interviewed a lot of skin experts, there's one thing that's been drilled into my mind on the regular when it comes to the biggest mistake you can make for your skin.

Your collagen. You're going to want to do everything you can to protect it — because that stuff is precious, and as you get older it wants to do everything BUT hang around.

If you're not really across what collagen… is… it's basically a cute little protein found throughout the body and it's responsible for lots of things — including keeping the skin soft, plump and bouncy.

You see, you slowly start to lose collagen in your twenties (around one per cent a year) and through your 30s, with the effects most noticeable in the late forties to fifties.

By your fifties, you'll usually be down around 25 per cent of collagen, with the effects of menopause dropping a further 30 per cent in the five years. And it only accelerates from there.

It's not all bad news though! Promise.

In fact, I recently spoke with skin expert Dr Amy Chahal, founder of The Centre for Medical Aesthetics, on You Beauty podcast, and she told me all the ways you can not only protect your collagen but also encourage the production of more.

From sun avoidance to active skincare and in-clinic treatments, here are all the things Dr Chalal said you can do to improve your skin quality.

Of course, before we get into it, it's important to note that your collagen game is widely variable and influenced by your genes, nutrition, and sun exposure and lifestyle. So, it's not a one-size-fits all thing. But here are some tips that can hopefully help you sort the BS from the stuff that actually works — because, goodness. How often do you see 'collagen' slapped on the front of your beauty products? (A lot).

Here's what actually works.

How to boost collagen in your 20s.

Obviously, collagen production and the steps you take to protect your skin depends on what age bracket you fall into. But when you're in your 20s, there are two main things you need to get on top of: SPF and cosmeceutical skincare.

"If you're in your 20s or early 30s and starting to see some signs of ageing and sun damage, and you're just looking to protect — which is what I think you really should be doing in your 20s — you're really looking towards great sunscreen and really good skincare with some active cosmeceutical ingredients."

When it comes to what kind of topical ingredients you should incorporate into your routine, Dr Chalal over-the-counter actives like vitamin C and vitamin A are the mainstays of a good skincare routine.

"In terms of results, if these products are at the correct concentration, you're going to see collagen stimulation and protection of what collagen you already have, which is key in this age group."

How to boost collagen in your 30s, 40s and beyond.

Beyond sunscreen and topical skincare, when you hit your late 30s, 40s and beyond, there are some different changes you can make to your skincare routine — because Dr Chalal said this is when things tend to ramp up a bit, especially when it comes to sun damage.

"This is when you're going to want to find a professional that you trust and start discussing some in-clinic treatments. Here, we start looking at energy-based devices — things like lasers, radio frequency, micro-needling."

"Microneedling is probably one of my favourite go-to treatments for collagen stimulation in any skin type, any age. And in terms of price point, it's reasonably accessible."

If you haven't heard of microneedling before, it basically involves a qualified person (like a nurse or doctor) using machine to make tiny holes in your face with microneedles. These little holes kickstart the process of repairing the skin by way of stimulating collagen production.

A level up from microneedling is something called RF microneedling.

"I actually love RF microneedling, especially in your later 30s and early 40s, when you're starting to notice some laxity," said Dr Chalal.

"You have microneedles, causing micro-injury and stimulating collagen. And then at the same time, there's radio frequency heat coming through as well. This extra layer is going to tighten and contract the fibro‐septal network (FSN), which sits under our skin. So, you're getting a bit of an immediate contraction and tightening, and then you're getting that long-term collagen stimulation as well."

"Just make sure that you know what device is being used, because not all devices are created equal. Also make sure you know the provider and you know what their training and education and background is. There's a lot of clinics popping up. Some of them, you know, more qualified than others."

"You want to sit down and have a proper face-to-face consultation with an expert. You want someone to take a full history of your skin and concerns and really understand where you're coming from."

Read: Always do your research.

Take the time to consider your options and make sure you have a thorough consultation and comprehensive plan to discuss your goals for your personal skin type and concerns.

So, there you have it! The proven, three-pronged approach when it comes to improving skin quality is to protect the collagen you have with sun avoidance and protection, work on adding collagen to your skin through active skincare and explore the possibility of in-clinic treatments like RF microneedling.

