The 3 ways you can actually get plumper skin, according to this cosmetic doctor.

As someone who has interviewed a lot of skin experts, there's one thing that's been drilled into my mind on the regular when it comes to the biggest mistake you can make for your skin.

Your collagen. You're going to want to do everything you can to protect it — because that stuff is precious, and as you get older it wants to do everything BUT hang around.

If you're not really across what collagen… is… it's basically a cute little protein found throughout the body and it's responsible for lots of things — including keeping the skin soft, plump and bouncy.

You see, you slowly start to lose collagen in your twenties (around one per cent a year) and through your 30s, with the effects most noticeable in the late forties to fifties.

By your fifties, you'll usually be down around 25 per cent of collagen, with the effects of menopause dropping a further 30 per cent in the five years. And it only accelerates from there.

Video via: Amanda Ramsay/@amandaramsaymakeup.

It's not all bad news though! Promise.

In fact, I recently spoke with skin expert Dr Amy Chahal, founder of The Centre for Medical Aesthetics, on You Beauty podcast, and she told me all the ways you can not only protect your collagen but also encourage the production of more.