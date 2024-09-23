'I've tried a lot of The Ordinary products. These are the best 5 under $25.'

Thanks to our brand partner, Myer

The skincare market might feel like a saturated space for some, but there is one key brand that most beauty novices and devotees alike are familiar with. That would be The Ordinary, known for their science-backed formulas and savey price point.

Kim K has even been known to use The Ordinary, making her a *tad* bit more relatable.

As a self-professed skincare junkie, this is one brand that I've continued to consistently use, time and time again. I love it because you know exactly what you're going to get — you're not paying an arm and a leg for each product, and they deliver on what they pinky promise for your skin.

I've dabbled far and wide across their range, but there's definitely a handful of The Ordinary skincare products that have earned their cult status — and fortunately, they can all be grabbed for under $25.

What is The Ordinary?

ICYMI, The Ordinary is a Canada-born brand founded in 2016 and launched under the umbrella company DECIEM. The aim was to democratise skincare and place science at the forefront.

If you've seen the bottles on your TikTok FYP, you'll see many of the products are labelled with exactly what they are: leading with the active ingredient.

While you might not know yet what the ingredient is or what it does (hello to all my fellow right brain dominant folk), the brand is very good at explaining the intended skin benefits from each of their products, which makes shopping for your skin concerns and goals easier than ever.

Where can you buy The Ordinary in Australia?

You can buy the range online and in-store at your nearest MYER (— especially handy if you prefer sussing out your skincare in-person before buying). For the more rural and remote-located beauty lovers, the MYER website has you covered.

Which are the 5 best products under $25?

Image: MYER.

Now, this is one of the very first products from The Ordinary that I got my hands on, and it's become a staple in my routine for very good reason. It does a lot, while still remaining gentle, and it really has benefits for every skin type.

Niacinamide, the hero ingredient also known as vitamin B3, works hard to help strengthen your skin barrier over time, resulting in brighter and smoother-looking skin. It's handy for those who experience breakouts or want to tackle irregularities in their skin texture. See what I mean? Big add-to-cart energy.

Image: MYER.

Hyaluronic acid is the ingredient that everyone needs in their routine IMO. If you have skin dryness or dehydration, not having it in your routine feels like a missed opportunity.

Their Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 serum provides an instant plumping effect, giving you softer, smoother and healthier-looking skin. It's like a big gulp of hydration for your skin — helping the skin retain moisture to re-plump any dry, dehydrated complexion. This formulation also contains five forms of hyaluronic acid, plus added ceramides to help support the skin barrier to keep skin protected and hydrated… so obviously an unstoppable combination.

Image: MYER.

This stuff is the real deal. If you want luminous-looking skin with enhanced skin texture and tone, then you need this glycolic acid toner in your life.

A little goes a long way from this big bottle, so it definitely delivers bang for your buck. It's a product that has multi-use functions too, like also trying it on your scalp to help rebalance flaky dryness.

Do be mindful though, as this product contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs). And while they do good by removing dead skin cells, they also make your skin extra sensitive to sun damage, so be sure to only use in your PM routine.

Image: MYER.

Honestly, there is no ingredient in the beauty world more juicy for your skin than squalane (derived from olives and mimics your skin's good natural oils). Having it in this cleanser means your skin will be left feeling soft and hydrated, not tight or dry. Your skin's moisture barrier remains protected while the product still effectively removes SPF, makeup, and all the dirt from the day. A successful overachiever, if I do say so myself.

Image: MYER.

This daily moisturiser is another staple in my routine and leaves me feeling soft and not at all sticky or greasy. It's a lovely lightweight cream moisturiser that keeps the outer layer of your skin protected and hydrated, and it's another great bang-for-your-buck buy considering how much goodness is in each tube: sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid), arginine, sodium PCA, PCA, lactates, lactic acid, minerals and more.

The thing is, I've just named five products under $25 and when put together, you have a cracking routine that ticks all the boxes.

A cleanser, a hydrating serum, a brightening serum, an exfoliator and a moisturiser. You know what that means don't you? You can get an entire routine for under $90. With the savey pricing and transparency from The Ordinary, you can feel much more confident in building your skincare routine, and your wallet will be thankful too. A double win.

Shop The Ordinary skincare in-store and online at MYER.

Feature Image: Supplied/TikTok/@theordinary