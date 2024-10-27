The affordable holiday spot that's just 90 minutes from Sydney but feels like you've gone further.

Staycations always felt a bit unattainable to me — reserved for those girls I follow on Instagram; the ones I sort of know but not well enough to say hi to on the street.

You know the type: beautiful hair, perfect Instagram feeds, and somehow blessed with enough free time to actually choose to holiday close to home, just in a slightly more tropical location.

Or, of course, retirees.

I am neither — shocking, I know. But here I am, almost 25, and officially becoming a 'real adult'. And so, powered by my newfound adult wisdom, I wanted to ditch those preconceptions and make a top-notch decision for my wellbeing by taking myself on a holiday.

The thing is, though, when it comes to travel, I've been brainwashed into thinking every vacation needs to look like a movie — you know, the BIG holidays. But let's be real, they don't happen every day, or even every five years. Plus, my bank account doesn't exactly look like a Hollywood movie budget. And as my mum pointed out, sometimes it's the little pleasures make the biggest difference.

So I made the decision: it was time to try out a staycation (and, spoiler alert, I wasn't disappointed).

I often take for granted the fact that I live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world. There are places just a hop, skip, and a jump from Sydney that feel like a world away. So with my best mate Zac in tow, I set off for the sun-soaked shores of Terrigal in NSW.

The drive was a breezy hour and a half (who doesn't love efficiency?) — perfect for a long weekend that was all about happiness and relaxation, which, let's face it, we could all use a bit of right about now.

Where to stay in Terrigal.

I hit the jackpot with my accommodation at the Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific by IHG Hotels.

The ocean views from the balcony? Stunning. The modern room? Absolute bliss. The facilities? The staff? Incredible, incredible. It was five-star perfection before the holiday even properly started.

And would you look at that bathtub?!

The Crowne Plaza was lush, to say the least. Image: Supplied.

Where to eat in Terrigal.

Terrigal is a foodie's heaven.

Along the beach promenade, you'll find an array of fantastic cafés and bakeries. We treated ourselves to a takeaway matcha from one of these gems while browsing the quirky boutiques lining the main street. If you're a sandwich lover, Lemmy's Deli is an absolute must (seriously, the roasted antipasto sandwich is a dream!).

For something a bit fancy, we couldn't resist Meribella. Think glamorous coastal dining meets nostalgic old-world charm. Their five-course tasting menu was a highlight of the trip — thank you, head chef Joshua Mason! Add in some fabulous wine pairings, and Zac and I were in food heaven. He raved about the roasted barramundi, but I'm all about that dessert life — cue the choccie crémeux cake with blackberries.

The wines were outstanding, as was the barramundi at Meribella—seriously, don't miss this! Image: Supplied.

Meribella is also the go-to spot for a cheeky beverage in Terrigal. Their cocktail hour was buzzing, filled with hotel guests and locals alike — a sure sign you're onto something good.

And if you're a seafood lover (the best people are), you absolutely cannot miss the seafood platter at Terrigal Beach House. We soaked up the sun from our cabana, feasting on the freshest fruits of the sea.

Everyone loves a seafood platter, right? Image: Supplied.

What to do in Terrigal.

Sure, you can chill by the pool or soak up the waves at Terrigal Beach (both of which I did plenty of). But Zac and I also made time for some seriously fun activities that made me feel properly grown-up (in the best way possible).

Guys, I shucked my own oysters while drinking champagne at 11am on a Monday. So grown-up, so adult.

This is a bucket list moment for millions, and you're telling me it's right on our doorstep? Image: Supplied.

If you're after a bit of inspo, here you go!

First up, I connected with my inner David Attenborough by waking up at 6am (I know… but stick with me) and going whale watching. I don't want to be dramatic, but it was one of the most magical experiences of my life. The weather was perfect, the air was that kind of fresh that makes you feel like you're breathing for the first time, and seeing the migrating whales in person? Absolutely awe-inspiring. I cried.

Most of the boat was buzzing with excitement. For the record, we went with Terrigal Ocean Tours, who were super friendly and knowledgeable.

I sent this to multiple people and got the reply, "Did you seriously take this?" Yes. I did. Image: Supplied.

If oysters are your jam, you need to check out Sydney Oyster Farm Tours in Brooklyn, also on the Central Coast. We learned how to shuck our own oysters and even had an in-water dining experience. It was such a hit that I'm planning to take my mum next Mother's Day!

Image: Supplied.

Another Terrigal must-do? Visit one of the local wineries. Zac and I hit up Firescreek Botanical Winery, and let me tell you, it felt like stepping into an English countryside painting. We indulged in their chocolate and wine pairing experience — it was divine!

The winery visit is a non-negotiable. Image: Supplied.

And hey, if you're after something more simple, sometimes just chilling in your hotel room is the way to go. On our final night in Terrigal, we had a full-on Gilmore Girls marathon with room service after beautiful walk up Terrigal's iconic landmark, The Skillion. It was the perfect cap on a fabulous staycation.

Overall, I'm so grateful for this experience and the quality time spent with my childhood mate. It really did soothe the soul and, surprise, surprise, my mum was right about those little pleasures making a big difference.

So, here's the takeaway: you don't have to take a 21-hour plane trip and spend your life savings to have a holiday that's spectacular. Our horizons are just as glittery (if not more so) as the ones halfway across the world.

Liv stayed as a guest of Crowne Plaza Terrigal Pacific. All opinions are the author's own.

Feature Image: Supplied.