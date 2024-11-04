'The $9 treatment that gives me glossy hair and only takes 10 seconds.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor Erin Docherty tries Garnier Fructis Banana Hair Drink.

A little bit of sush. Because I have some very good news: I've just found your ticket to ultra glossy, healthy-looking salon hair. And it works instantly.

Even better? You can grab it in the supermarket for $9.

Can you tell I'm excited? In fact, I like this treatment so much that I just had to tell Kelly McCarren all about it on a recent episode of You Beauty's Spendy Savey.

You Beauty Collective member and beauty content creator Amelia Singson reminded me just how good it was when she shared it on Instagram (if you don't follow her — do!), so naturally I had to tell every beauty girl and her mum about it. Immediately.

I've been using it for the past month or so, and you guys — I liked it so much I literally finished the whole bottle. As someone who tries A LOTTA products, this is a thing that rarely happens — because I'm always switching and swapping between new products.

Oh, sorry! Yes. The details. How rude of me. It called the Garnier Fructis Nourishing Banana Hair Drink. It's $17.99 but you can snag it from $8.99 at Chemist Warehouse at the time of writing.

It's a 10-second rinse out hair formula that works wonders on dull, dry hair (there's two different formulas in the rinse-out range — the other one is a pineapple-scented treatment for dull hair). Described on the website as a Lamellar rinse-out treatment, it contains ultra-thin lamellas that fill in the gap of the hair fibre to deeply smooth and polish. Instantly, it promises your hair is 10 times more nourished and has a mirror-like shine.

Yes, pls.

It's got a little dosage system on the back for measuring out how much you actually need fine hair (because if you're anything like me, chances are you always use more than you should!). For example, for fine hair, you use one dose. For medium to thick hair, two to three doses. For long hair, you add one more dose (depending on what your hair type is). You basically massage it in for 10 seconds and rinse it out. Easy as pie!

The scent is like an actual banana Paddle Pop — it's a bit intense when you sniff it straight from the bottle (Kelly was NOT a fan), but I promise it smells lovely in your hair post-shower.

As for the results, your hair instantly feels more nourished, shiny and soft. As someone who uses heat tools on the regular, this is such a great treatment to keep my dry hair in check and hit it with some added nourishment once or twice a week. I also love how quick and easy it is — because there is simply nothing worse than having to apply a hair treatment in the shower and wait five minutes for it to work before rinsing out. It sucks, and I'm lazy.

So, if you're someone looking to up the hydration and shine of your hair (all of us) and don't want to spend a fortune — I highly rate this guy! Will re-purchase!

