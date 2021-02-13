I reviewed over 40 sunscreens in 2020. Here are 10 things I learned.





Hi! I’m Hannah and I love testing sunscreens. I love wearing them, I love reapplying them, and I love the way they keep my skin happy and healthy.

As a sunscreen advocate with a pharmaceutical research background, I've tried A LOT of different sunscreens. In 2020 alone, I tried over 40 different formulations.

Why? So you don't have to!

I'm committed to finding the best sunscreens for every skin type - and making the science behind SPF relatable.

Here, I've rounded up 10 of the most important things I learned after reviewing over 40 sunscreens in 2020, including the savey and spendy options that take top place.

I’ve picked up some handy tips and tricks along the way, so I hope you learn something here too!

1. 'Flashback' from sunscreen is a myth.

I started photographing every single sunscreen with flash (all kinds of sunscreens) and not one gave me a visible flashback. Not even the thickest zinc-based sunscreens.

Please wear sunscreen every day - it won’t ruin your photos, I promise.

2. Sunscreen is no more likely to break you out than any other product category.

It's true! Don't be scared your sunscreen will make you break out any more than your other skincare products.

A tip: Be sure to properly cleanse at night. For example, massage your cleanser in for at least a minute, or do a double cleanse.

If you're prone to breakouts and acne, I promise that paying more attention to the cleansing step will change your skin.

3. You should never apply SPF near your eyes.

It’s all very well to complain about eye sting, but did you know an Australian sunscreen label must state “avoid contact with eyes”?

Experience the sunscreen eye burn on the regular? Here’s a handy little demo on how to correctly apply your sunscreen to prevent irritation around your eyes:



Oily skin: Cancer Council Face Day Wear Moisturiser SPF50+, $13.49.



2-in-1 moisturising sunscreen: Bondi Sands Hydra UV Protect SPF50+, $22.95.

The best spendy sunscreens I tried in 2020.

And here are five favourite fancier ones:

Normal/combination skin: Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+, $40.

Oily or acne-prone skin: TBH Skincare Skin Shady SPF50+, $42.

Sensitive skin: Ultra Violette Lean Screen SPF50+, $45.

Dry skin/very high protection: Skinceuticals Ultra Facial Defense SPF50+, $55.

For 2021, I’m predicting more elegant sunscreens for body, that we can use as our daily body cream. Because we all have our faces sorted now, right?

