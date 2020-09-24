"It's silky smooth." 7 women try the Cancer Council's cult sunscreen that sits easy under makeup.

If you ask anyone working in the beauty and skincare space what's the one product you need to apply to your face each day when the UV is 3 and above, chances are they'll all same the exact same thing.

Sunscreen.

Not wearing sunscreen every day can cause irreversible damage to your skin in the form of discolouration, dry patches and lines. But worst of all, not being sun smart increases your risk of skin cancer.

It's something people of all ages need to be mindful of, especially since Australia has one of the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

Since this is a product you need to wear every day when outdoors, it's important to find an option that works with your skin and fits easily into your daily beauty routine.

This is why we asked Mamamia's You Beauty Panel members to road test the Cancer Council's cult sunscreen/moisturiser hybrid: Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ 75mL ($13.50).

Face Day Wear is designed for everyday use, with the dual benefit of providing SPF50+ broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with moisturising ingredients aloe vera and vitamin E to protect and hydrate the skin.

It's available in light, medium and untinted formulas including a water resistant option, making it the perfect base for under makeup (or it can be used solo).

Face Day Wear is dermatologically tested and fragrance and paraben-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Out of more than 100 women from our You Beauty Panel, almost everyone who tried the product said they'd recommend it. Here are seven reviews that show how they fit Face Day Wear into their daily skincare routines.

Debbie, 36

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"I use this after cleansing and toning my skin as either the final step or under a BB/CC cream or foundation."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"I've never been a great fan of sunscreen but in the last year, I've been interested in taking more care of my skin. I love that it went on smoothly, without that thick greasy feeling. It is as described - matte and lightweight. I didn't find that there was a noticeable scent to the product, which is pleasant."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"I think this product is suitable for everyone for daily use."

"I love that it went on smoothly," Debbie told us. Image: Supplied.

Jasmine, 26

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"I used this sunscreen after moisturiser and before applying my makeup. Honestly, I feel like I don't even need a primer after this sunscreen because of how nicely it finishes on my skin."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"The feel is so silky smooth and it sinks into the skin very quickly which makes it easy to use the recommended 5ml for face application. The scent is very mild and not too sunscreen-y."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"Anybody with skin should be using this product!"

"Honestly, I feel like I don't even need a primer after this sunscreen because of how nicely it finishes on my skin," Jasmine said.

Tahlia, 34

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"Firstly I cleansed, toned and then applied serum. Next, I applied the Face Day Wear Invisible Moisturiser to my face and neck every morning. Next, I applied my normal light day makeup."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"The texture is lightweight and it absorbs quickly, leaving my skin feeling hydrated and soft, unlike other sunscreen products I've used. I'm a self-proclaimed slacko when it comes to sunscreen but after a week of using this product, it's become a must-do each day. My two daughters also loved applying it before school each morning and didn't complain once that they felt greasy, they just eagerly put it on."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"It's ideal for all ages and perfect for women who are looking for a lightweight moisturiser and sun protection that absorbs well but doesn't pill under make up. It's also a great product for all children but especially those with sensory disorders as this doesn't feel like a regular sunscreen and provides a high SPF coverage."

Devjanee, 33

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"I used it as the last step of my morning beauty routine."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"I liked the formulation. I like how quickly it was absorbed. I felt hydrated without any oily residue. It's ideal for my oily skin. However, I wasn't particularly fond of how it smelt. But I am happy to overlook it as it seems like an ideal solution for my oily, but occasionally dehydrated, skin; plus the sun protection. It also provides a good base to put on makeup. The packaging was nice. Very easy to use. I could see results almost immediately. I went for a walk for an hour and I felt protected and hydrated at the same time."

Who would you recommend it to?

"Anyone with oily but dehydrated skin. This one seems like a perfect solution for such skin because it's matte, but hydrating."

"I went for walk for an hour and I felt protected and hydrated at the same time," Devjanee said. Image: Supplied.

Tash, 28

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"This product replaced my individual sunscreen and moisturiser, meaning I now have more time in the morning! I like that it was SPF 50+, as my previous sunscreen is only SPF 30+. I haven't tried this product with makeup because I tend not to wear any, but I loved that it dries matte, as I have combination skin that tends to get a bit oily in some places."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"I love that this product has no fragrance and lovely consistency. It was easy to apply - I was worried at one stage that I was going to end up all greasy - but it quickly dried matte and flawless. The best part is it stayed that way too! It also kept my dry patches nice and moisturised all day, I am very impressed."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"I would recommend it to people who are short on time - it's skincare and sun protection."

Julia, 42

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"I used it as the final step after cleansing and Vitamin C serum. The Cancer Council Face Day Wear was the very last step."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"It felt nice and light. It was also non-greasy, quick to absorb and really controlled my shiny face. It dried to a smooth silky feel, almost a bit talcum powdery but nice and smooth. It was lovely to put on and my face still feels moisturised."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"It's perfect for anyone on the go as it's a great size to keep in my bag during the day. I tend not to wear makeup so it's perfect for me. I will be taking it to the beach with me this weekend!"

"It was lovely to put on and my face still feels moisturised," Julia said.

Megan, 21

How does it fit into your beauty routine?

"I used it each morning before applying my makeup as normal to my face and neck. This product makes a really nice base for holding my makeup in place all day! It's also the perfect consistency for those makeup-free days as it's so light on the skin."

What do you think of Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+?

"The product made my skin so soft and hydrated but it also has such a matte effect that you literally cannot feel anything sitting on your skin! It is very breathable and very effective. The product was easy to use with no harsh fragrance smells like a lot of other SPF products."

Who would you recommend Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+ to?

"I think this product is perfect for all skin types! I struggle with combination skin with both dry and oily areas but feel this product balanced all of that out. This product is perfect for anyone needing an everyday moisturiser which contains SPF but that won't affect your makeup application - it will only improve it!"

Have you tried Cancer Council Face Day Wear Invisible SPF50+? Got a tip for applying sunscreen with or without makeup? Let us know below.