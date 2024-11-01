News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

The 16 sunglasses you'll see everywhere this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunglasses are the summer accessory that bring an outfit together. In fact, a sleek pair of sunnies is my favourite hack for elevating a fairly low-effort outfit — it's really that easy to go from bleak to chic.

They're also a great way to look put together when really, you can't be bothered doing your makeup or eyebrows — another lazy girl hack that I live by. Eyebrows missed one too many threading sessions? Eyes puffy as hell from hay-fever? I am reaching for my sunglasses as we speak.

Watch: Street style with Mamamia. Post continues below.

However, the style of sunglasses you choose is important — the designs can vary heaps, and different styles suit different occasions. Personally, I love to wear a chic cat-eye when I'm out with the gals, but a more rounded frame when I'm sprawled on the sand at the beach.

Of course, shopping for a pair of sunglasses is deeply personal — our different face shapes and bone structure means that sunglasses that look amazing on our friends may not work for us. I will never stop being cranky about the fact that a gorgeous pair of purple sunglasses that I was gifted actually look way better on my partner than me! (I look like an insect when I wear them, sigh.)

Fear not, though, because there is a pair out there waiting for you — you just have to find the right frames for your mug. We've even done some of the hard work to narrow down the options! Check out the sunnies below, which have been hand-picked to leave you glamorous and sun-safe this summer.

Vans Showstopper Sunglasses, $32.

Image: ASOS, Vans

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses, $70.

Image: The Iconic, Le Specs

Luv Lou Leui Sunglasses, $100.

Armani Exchange Violet Sunglasses, $101.60.

Image: Myer, Armani Exchange

ASOS DESIGN Angular Cat Eye Sunglasses, $19.50.

Image: ASOS

Le Specs Armada Glasses, $70.

Image: The Iconic, Le Specs

Luv Lou Harley Glasses, $110.

Image: The Iconic, Luv Lou

Ray-Ban Teru Sunglasses, $197.

Image: The Iconic, Ray-Ban

Monki Small Rectangle Sunglasses, $22.50.

Image: ASOS, Monki

Ralph Lauren Polarised Sunglasses, $144.

Image: Myer, Ralph Lauren

Quay Staycation Cat Eye Sunglasses, $75.

Image: ASOS, Quay

Coach Sunglasses, $262.

Myer, Coach

Luv Lou Morgan Sunglasses, $160.

Image: The Iconic, Luv Lou

Ray-Ban Warren Bio-Based Sunglasses, $174.40.

Image: Myer, Ray-Ban

Quay High Key Aviator Sunglasses, $87.

Image: ASOS, Quay

Seed Heritage Callie Sunglasses, $39.95.

Image: Myer, Seed

Feature image: Instagram/@lespecs; @luvlou._

Love all-things fashion? We want to hear from you! Complete this survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher.
Tags: lifestyle , fashion , beauty

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT