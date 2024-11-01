The 16 sunglasses you'll see everywhere this summer.

Sunglasses are the summer accessory that bring an outfit together. In fact, a sleek pair of sunnies is my favourite hack for elevating a fairly low-effort outfit — it's really that easy to go from bleak to chic.

They're also a great way to look put together when really, you can't be bothered doing your makeup or eyebrows — another lazy girl hack that I live by. Eyebrows missed one too many threading sessions? Eyes puffy as hell from hay-fever? I am reaching for my sunglasses as we speak.

Watch: Street style with Mamamia. Post continues below.

However, the style of sunglasses you choose is important — the designs can vary heaps, and different styles suit different occasions. Personally, I love to wear a chic cat-eye when I'm out with the gals, but a more rounded frame when I'm sprawled on the sand at the beach.

Of course, shopping for a pair of sunglasses is deeply personal — our different face shapes and bone structure means that sunglasses that look amazing on our friends may not work for us. I will never stop being cranky about the fact that a gorgeous pair of purple sunglasses that I was gifted actually look way better on my partner than me! (I look like an insect when I wear them, sigh.)

Fear not, though, because there is a pair out there waiting for you — you just have to find the right frames for your mug. We've even done some of the hard work to narrow down the options! Check out the sunnies below, which have been hand-picked to leave you glamorous and sun-safe this summer.

Image: ASOS, Vans

Image: The Iconic, Le Specs

Image: Myer, Armani Exchange

Image: ASOS

Image: The Iconic, Le Specs

Image: The Iconic, Luv Lou

Image: The Iconic, Ray-Ban

Image: ASOS, Monki

Image: Myer, Ralph Lauren

Image: ASOS, Quay

Myer, Coach

Image: The Iconic, Luv Lou

Image: Myer, Ray-Ban

Image: ASOS, Quay

Image: Myer, Seed

Feature image: Instagram/@lespecs; @luvlou._