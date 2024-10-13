10 essential pairs of flats for summer, according to a stylist.

Nothing says summer like the perfect pair of flats.

It's the season to give your feet a break from the high-heeled boots from winter, gradually retire the heels, and embrace the ease of flats — cue the collective cheer from my lower back!

The beauty of summer flats? They go with almost everything, making them the ultimate warm-weather essential.

I've rounded up 10 must-have styles, covering everything from timeless classics to designer-inspired picks, statement buckles, woven textures, trend-forward pieces, and even some nostalgic throwbacks.

Not sure where to start? Whether your budget is $10 or $399, I've got you covered.

Witchery Asher Ballet Flat. Image: MYER.

One style I'm especially loving right now is the woven slip-on flat. Equal parts relaxed and refined, they offer a fresh update to the classic silhouettes we all know and love. Think of them as your easy upgrade for an everyday flat that doesn't skimp on style.

For those days when you need something versatile, Witchery's Asher Ballet Flat is one to look at. Available in rich chocolate or white, they're the kind of flats that go with literally everything — whether you're throwing on a breezy dress for dinner or pairing them with linen shorts and a button-down for a casual day out.

Jinny Sandal by Country Road. Image: The Iconic.

Now, let's talk chunky sandals. Yes, they're still having a major moment (because who doesn't love a shoe that blends comfort and style?). Enter the Jinny sandal from Country Road. With its woven upper and bold, textured design, it practically screams "summer statement." Trust me when I say, don't sleep on Country Road footwear.

Steve Madden Black Patent. Image: Steve Madden.

For a flat with a bit more edge, Steve Madden's latest offering feels like the chic summer cousin of the viral Ganni ballerina. The open-toe flat brings together that angular silhouette with a squared-off toe, giving you structure and a touch of boldness. It's the ideal choice if you want something supportive yet striking.

Midas Nitzy black leather sandal. Image: Midas.

If you're obsessed with Birkenstocks , you're going to love the Midas Nitzy. Part chunky sandal, part statement piece, this shoe is all about comfort and style rolled into one. Perfect for those days when you want to feel like you're walking on clouds while still looking effortlessly cool.

This season, Mollini has been serving up modern takes on this summer footwear staple. I've been a loyal fan for more than 20 years, and their styles are only getting better. The Hayzlen slide is perfect if you want that luxe-inspired look without the hefty price tag — it gives off major designer vibes.

Alias Me Kezia. Image: The Iconic.

Alias Mae is one of those footwear brands that always seems to be ahead of the curve, and the Kezia flat is a perfect example of their forward-thinking style. This year, we're moving beyond only the chunky, bold designs of previous seasons and seeing more understated options like the Kezia. With its sleek T-strap and slingback design, this flat is effortlessly elegant yet modern, striking that perfect balance between minimalist and statement-making. It's the kind of shoe that seamlessly transitions from day to night.

For something effortlessly cool and affordable, Rubi always nails the trends. This season's hero? Square-toe thongs. They're minimalist, chic and perfect for dipping your toes into this summer's hottest silhouette. At this price point, you can easily try the trend without the price commitment.

When you think of summer, suede might not be the first material that comes to mind — and I totally get it. But hear me out: suede has been making waves on the runways this season, showing up everywhere from outerwear to bags, dresses, and skirts and yes footwear. So, why not embrace this trend with your footwear instead of sweating it out in a heavy jacket?

Enter the dressy flat option from Edward Meller. This stunning pair is perfect for those summer events and will seamlessly transition into autumn, giving you extra bang for your buck.

Ancient Greek Sandals. Image: Ancient Greek Sandals.

Brace yourselves — jelly flats are back, and this time they're getting a chic upgrade. Thanks to the viral Mara Fishnet sandal made famous by The Row, jelly shoes have re-entered the fashion chat with a more modern, refined twist.

These versatile flats aren't just for the beach; they're perfect for poolside days, casual strolls, or adding a playful touch to your everyday outfits. Functional, fashionable, and yes — you can even wear them in the water.

Bared Sandalings. Image: Bared.

For those craving a little more support in their summer footwear, look no further than Bared, designed by a podiatrist to blend comfort with style. Bared really fills the gap between on-trend design and all-day wearability, making it perfect for those who need extra support but don't want to sacrifice style (I have bought so many pairs of Bared shoes, especially for when I'm on my feet styling all day).

And for my colour-loving crowd, I couldn't resist including a fun, vibrant option — the Sanderling sandal comes in a zesty citrus yellow, along with nine other gorgeous shades.

Feature Image: Instagram @emeliamorrisstylist.