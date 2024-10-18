'I visited Copenhagen and noticed every chic woman was wearing this one item.'

I'd like to think I have a pretty good fashion sense, or so my family and friends tell me.

But there has never been a time I've felt more out-of-fashion than when I took a holiday to Copenhagen this year.

Everywhere I looked, I was graced with Scandi people of all ages looking effortlessly chic in the most stunning outfits. There were lots of crisp button-up shirts, sleek sandals, elegant vest suits, linen blazers and an OVERLOAD of Birkenstocks.

But there was one standout piece that seemed to catch my attention left, right and centre: striped pyjama pants.

I have to admit, before my trip, I thought this trouser trend was too casual for my liking. But it wasn't until the second day of my Copenhagen trip that I found myself at the shops purchasing my very own striped linen pants — despite having 28 kilos of luggage filled with outfits I had packed.

Meant for anything BUT sleeping in, the striped pyjama pant trend screams quiet luxury if styled correctly.

Pair yours with an oversized blazer, saddle bag, ballet flats and your favourite sunnies, and you'll look polished. Or, dress it with a plain white tank top and throw on some Havaianas, and you've got yourself a casually elegant fit.

Oh, they're also the perfect eating pants, too, thanks to the elasticised waistband. Yes, thank me later.

Below, you'll find my shopping edit of the relaxed silhouette. I promise none of these pants will make it look like you just rolled out of bed.

The best striped pants to buy.

