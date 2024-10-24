News
fashion

'There's so much great fashion on sale right now. Here's 28 things I'd buy immediately.'

As a single girl living in one of the world's most expensive cities, it really is a daily struggle to stay on top of my health, career, social life and of course, my wardrobe.

It also doesn't help that I'm easily influenced by any fashion trend that pops up on my socials.

Watch: Mia Freedman's top pairs of jeans. Post continues below.

But over the years, I've found it is possible to be both financially responsible and fashionable. The solution? Shopping when items are on sale.

Look, girl maths tells me that buying something on sale means I've made money. It also tells me that buying extra items online is essential to qualify for free shipping.

So, to help give you a wardrobe refresh, I've rounded up all the best fashion items currently on sale that you should definitely add to cart before they sell out. From trendy sneakers and sandals to flattering dresses and stylish bags, you'll find the most coveted items right here — all at seriously discounted prices.

Go on, you deserve it.

The best fashion pieces on sale to buy now.

The best shoes on sale.

New Balance 530 Unisexin Linen, $128 (usually $160).

Image: The Iconic.

Vito Flat Sandals Off White Multi Leather, $149.95 (usually $229.95).

Image: Jo Mercer.

Nine West Giselle Sandals, $119.96 (usually $159.95).

Image: Nine West.

Veja Esplar Unisex, $153.75 (usually $205).

Image: The Iconic.

Billini Torbin Taupe Nubuck, $40 (usually $89.95).

Image: Billini.

Tony Bianco Ezra Black Patent, $150 (usually $199.95).

Image: Tony Bianco.

The best clothing on sale.

Brooke Drop-Waist Linen Dress, $159.95 (usually $189.95).

Image: Forever New.

Aje Exurbia Seamed Midi Dress, $297 (usually $495).

Image: Aje.

Aelicia Button Through Denim Dress, $50 (usually $89.95).

Image: Showpo.

Lover Aster Off Shoulder Midi Dress, $105 (usually $240).

Image: The Iconic.

Forever New Mollie Curve Printed Midi, $109.95 (usually $209.99).

Image: Forever New.

Cotton On Haven V Neck Maxi Dress, $48 (usually $69.99).

Image: The Iconic.

The best clothing on sale.

& Other Stories Wide Long Jeans, $101 (usually $169).

Image: The Iconic.

M.N.G Alicant Vest, $51.74 (usually $99.95).

Image: The Iconic.

Nudelucy Frieda Trench, $110 (usually $220).

Image: Stylerunner.

Piper Elasticated Waist Straight Leg Linen Pant in White, $71.97 (usually $119.95).

Image: Myer.

Nobody Denim Avery Skirt in Deep Blue, $181 (usually $259).

The Iconic.

M.N.G Maura Blazer, $132 (usually $189.95).

Image: The Iconic.

The best bags on sale.

Arlys Tote Bag in Chocolate, $73 (usually $103).

Image: Charles and Keith.

Prene x Holly Kingston Monroe Shoulder Bag, $83 (usually $119.95).

Image: The Iconic.

Oroton Dylan Hobo Bag, $299.40 (usually $499).

Image: Oroton.

Marc Jacobs The Canvas Large Tote Bag, $364 (usually $435).

Image: The Iconic.

Rowie Raffia Bag, $129 (usually $199.99).

Image: Sportscraft.

The best accessories on sale.

The Goldie in Black, $100 (usually $160).

Image: Luv Lou.

Raelyn Hoops in Gold, $53.97 (usually $89.95).

Image: Oroton.

Amalfi One Piece in Soleil, $97 (usually $139).

Image: Bydee.

The Ventura, $103 (usually $129).

Image: Lack of Color.

Classic Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible 25mm Belt, $178.80 (usually $298).

Image: Coach.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

What's your favourite fashion piece on sale? Share with us in the comments section below.

Feature Image: Instagram/ @lackofcolor @forevernew_official.

Tags: fashion

