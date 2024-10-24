As a single girl living in one of the world's most expensive cities, it really is a daily struggle to stay on top of my health, career, social life and of course, my wardrobe.
It also doesn't help that I'm easily influenced by any fashion trend that pops up on my socials.
But over the years, I've found it is possible to be both financially responsible and fashionable. The solution? Shopping when items are on sale.
Look, girl maths tells me that buying something on sale means I've made money. It also tells me that buying extra items online is essential to qualify for free shipping.
So, to help give you a wardrobe refresh, I've rounded up all the best fashion items currently on sale that you should definitely add to cart before they sell out. From trendy sneakers and sandals to flattering dresses and stylish bags, you'll find the most coveted items right here — all at seriously discounted prices.
Go on, you deserve it.
The best fashion pieces on sale to buy now.
The best shoes on sale.
New Balance 530 Unisexin Linen, $128 (usually $160).
Vito Flat Sandals Off White Multi Leather, $149.95 (usually $229.95).
Nine West Giselle Sandals, $119.96 (usually $159.95).
Veja Esplar Unisex, $153.75 (usually $205).
Billini Torbin Taupe Nubuck, $40 (usually $89.95).Image: Billini.
Tony Bianco Ezra Black Patent, $150 (usually $199.95).
The best clothing on sale.
Brooke Drop-Waist Linen Dress, $159.95 (usually $189.95).
Aje Exurbia Seamed Midi Dress, $297 (usually $495).
Aelicia Button Through Denim Dress, $50 (usually $89.95).
Lover Aster Off Shoulder Midi Dress, $105 (usually $240).
Forever New Mollie Curve Printed Midi, $109.95 (usually $209.99).
Cotton On Haven V Neck Maxi Dress, $48 (usually $69.99).
& Other Stories Wide Long Jeans, $101 (usually $169).
M.N.G Alicant Vest, $51.74 (usually $99.95).
Nudelucy Frieda Trench, $110 (usually $220).
Piper Elasticated Waist Straight Leg Linen Pant in White, $71.97 (usually $119.95).
Nobody Denim Avery Skirt in Deep Blue, $181 (usually $259).
M.N.G Maura Blazer, $132 (usually $189.95).
The best bags on sale.
Arlys Tote Bag in Chocolate, $73 (usually $103).
Prene x Holly Kingston Monroe Shoulder Bag, $83 (usually $119.95).
Oroton Dylan Hobo Bag, $299.40 (usually $499).
Marc Jacobs The Canvas Large Tote Bag, $364 (usually $435).
Rowie Raffia Bag, $129 (usually $199.99).
The best accessories on sale.
The Goldie in Black, $100 (usually $160).
Raelyn Hoops in Gold, $53.97 (usually $89.95).
Amalfi One Piece in Soleil, $97 (usually $139).
The Ventura, $103 (usually $129).
Classic Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible 25mm Belt, $178.80 (usually $298).
Feature Image: Instagram/ @lackofcolor @forevernew_official.