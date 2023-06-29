9 of the best not-so-floral Spring fragrances to try this year.

When we think of our daily beauty routine, makeup and skincare are likely the first things that come to mind. Possibly it's your favourite hydrating serum or that blush you've been using to death. And if you're a beauty fanatic, like many of us are, then you might even have different skincare for different seasons of the year.

The power of curating your cupboard to complement your overall look and the season is a must. There are many key players in your arsenal that will help you do this, like a trusted lipstick, a bold cheek or a powerful eye pallet.

But often we forget about good ol' perfume. Not that we forget to wear it, but sometimes we don't think about the value and impact choosing the right fragrance can have on your overall look and feel.

It's important and sometimes tricky business picking the right fragrance to suit you.

Some might even go as far as to say it's essential that you do your research beforehand or speak with an expert to get the best bang for your buck.

For example, in winter we often turn to our muskier scents that compliment the cold weather, which are arguably too heavy for summer, when the sweeter floral fragrances are better suited.

Given we know this is no easy feat, we're here to help, with a selection of delicious fragrances to try this spring.

So if you're on the hunt for a new you, check out these nine not-so-floral scents.