9 of the best not-so-floral Spring fragrances to try this year.

When we think of our daily beauty routine, makeup and skincare are likely the first things that come to mind. Possibly it's your favourite hydrating serum or that blush you've been using to death. And if you're a beauty fanatic, like many of us are, then you might even have different skincare for different seasons of the year.
The power of curating your cupboard to complement your overall look and the season is a must. There are many key players in your arsenal that will help you do this, like a trusted lipstick, a bold cheek or a powerful eye pallet.
But often we forget about good ol' perfume. Not that we forget to wear it, but sometimes we don't think about the value and impact choosing the right fragrance can have on your overall look and feel.
It's important and sometimes tricky business picking the right fragrance to suit you.
Some might even go as far as to say it's essential that you do your research beforehand or speak with an expert to get the best bang for your buck.
For example, in winter we often turn to our muskier scents that compliment the cold weather, which are arguably too heavy for summer, when the sweeter floral fragrances are better suited.
Given we know this is no easy feat, we're here to help, with a selection of delicious fragrances to try this spring.
So if you're on the hunt for a new you, check out these nine not-so-floral scents.
1. Maison Margiela Beach Walk, $105 - $210.
If you like fresh fragrances then you're likely going to love this one, with hints of bergamot and pink pepper, it's a savoury scent that is both light and fresh.
And just like the name suggests all you'll need is a light spritz or two to be transported to warmer times. Unlike others, this scent has hints of lemon that are cut through with the added sweetness of coconut milk – making it a perfectly unique addition to any fragrance collection.
2. Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume, $70 - $133.
Perfumes come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, targeting different zones, and this delicious honey-infused fragrance is for your head – or, more precisely, your hair. If you find that the smell of perfumes leaves you feeling a little overwhelmed but you need something sweet-smelling in your life, then this is the product for you.
This hair perfume is a combination of the Gisou signature scent mixed with nourishing oils that will bring life back into your strands, a double whammy in the beauty world and a unique fragrance choice.
3. Chloè Signature Naturelle, $122 - $234.
One of the more natural scents from the massive fragrance range from Chloè.
This fragrance differs slightly from its brother and sisters as it's all about capturing a more natural essence and harnessing the power of organic hand-picked roses that are complimented by the powers of Moroccan neroli, known for its calming properties.
So if you're looking for a scent that will destress and impress then look no further.
4. Marc Jacobs Daisy So Ever Fresh, $94 - $196.
Marc Jacobs is well, Marc Jacobs. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the brand is one of the major players in the fragrance realm with their best-selling perfumes like Lola and Daisy becoming something of a rite of passage for young women.
This fragrance is a juicy twist on the original bestseller, with ingredients such as matcha and pink pepper, a treat for the nostrils.
5. Ralph Lauren Polo Earth, $184.
For those out there that enjoy a slightly more natural fragrance, the Polo Earth Eau de Toilette is not only unisex but also 97 per cent of natural origin.
The scent harnesses sustainably sourced ingredients, drawing from citrus notes like mandarin and the freshness of lavender to create a rich herbal concoction.
6. Calvin Klein CK One, $70.
This was one of the first-ever unisex fragrances on the market.
CK One is an iconic scent from global brand Calvin Klein and makes for the most impressive affordable alternative to more expensive luxury scents, without relinquishing any quality or intensity. The CK One fragrance focuses on a combination of ingredients such as nutmeg, violet and cardamom.
If you're in the mood to try something new but don't want to break the bank, then why not try CK One and you can thank us later.
7. Clarins Eau Dynamisante Treatment, $80.
This lovely little red bottle holds the key to your organic hearts dreams.
With ingredients such as red ginseng, likely where the bottle drew inspiration from, and citrus notes such as orange and mandarin, all of which are combined with a delicious hint of organic lemon thyme extract.
8. Byredo Gypsy Water, $266 - $377.
If you're looking to splurge on something a little more luxurious, that is known not only for its amazing products but also its huge cult following, then this is the perfect option for you.
This fragrance harnesses the extract from juniper berries, amber, pine needle, vanilla and sandalwood. A fragrance that dances the fine line between being a woody perfume vs a classic citrus scent.
9. Narciso Rodriguez Poudree, $109.99.
If you're looking for a fragrance that's often described as 'pretty', both in fragrance and in packaging, then keep reading. This adorable peach glass bottle is certified to look dazzling on any shelf and smell equally as good, with notes of jasmine laced with wood.
Image: Mamamia.